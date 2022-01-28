On Friday night, the Lake Havasu High School boys’ basketball team lost a close game.
Last night the Knights hosted La Joya Community High School for the two teams’ second match up of the week. LHHS narrowly lost the game 44 to 41.
Head coach Tanner Kelly says he’s proud the team was able to regroup for this game after losing to the Lobos on Monday by 30 points.
“The guys played really hard and it came down to the last play,” Kelly said.
Kelly says the Knights went into halftime with the lead but struggled with La Joya’s press in the third quarter. However, Kelly said the team kept their “composure and clawed back.”
“I am proud of the guys’ effort,” Kelly said.
The Knights are back on their home court on Monday where they will face off against Verrado High School starting at 7 p.m.
