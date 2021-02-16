Lake Havasu wrestling lost to Verrado at home on Tuesday, but it was a ceremonial night for the team’s two seniors.
Between two lines of teammates, Noah Swearingen and Rylin Lemmons each made their way across the mat with their parents while their speeches were read by Lake Havasu High Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna.
“It made me really happy because it got to show how much we worked and especially thinking that we weren’t going to get a season in the first place,” Swearingen said.
Swearingen was victorious in the 132-pound match after pinning Verrado’s Conen Black while Lemmons was defeated in a 17-1 technical fall in the 138 bout.
“It’s nice to be able to do it because other seniors (in years past) got to do it,” Lemmons said. “Even though covid is this year, we still got to do it and that’s awesome.”
Knights head coach Ryan Schumann had nothing but praise for his two seniors.
“Rylin, I can’t talk enough about him,” Schumann said. “He’s a kid who came and he wasn’t your typical wrestler, he’s fought for four years. He’s built so much strength within himself through wrestling.
“And Noah, same thing. I don’t know if Noah is done. He could probably go to school and wrestle. We’ll find out when we get to Sectionals and state. It’s always emotional at senior night.”
The final result of Tuesday’s dual match was 35-34 in Verrado’s favor, but the score was not as close as it seemed. Havasu only won three matches, two by pinfall and one by decision. The Knights’ other 18 points came via forfeit. Both teams didn’t have a wrestler available in the 106 and 113 pound matches.
Swearingen led 2-0 after the first period and then he extended his lead 8-0 in the second before recording his pin with 1:07 left in the period.
“It’s a really nice closure, it ends it well,” Swearingen said.
Following Lemmons’ loss, Robert Minden earned an 11-4 decision in the 145 bout, a match he led throughout. Minden led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 at the end of the second before securing the win.
In the final match of the dual, 182 pounder Spenser Dorsett pinned Donald Williams of the Vipers in the first period with a match time of 1:39. Verrado recorded five pins in eight of the matches that took place.
As the season dwindles down to the final three dual matches, success in the Sectional and State tournaments is an objective for everyone in the Lake Havasu wrestling room.
“I asked everybody in the wrestling room who wants to go to state and they all raised their hands,” Schumann said. “That’s the goal.”
Up next
Havasu will head to Kingman on Friday to wrestle against Lee Williams in a match that was originally scheduled on Jan. 26. The dual match was postponed to February due to a snowstorm in Kingman.
The Knights next scheduled home dual will be against Youngker on March 3.
