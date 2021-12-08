The Lake Havasu Knights’ boys kept it close in the first half against the Parker Broncs in basketball action Tuesday night in Parker. However, the Broncs pulled away in the second half, including a big spurt in the middle of the fourth quarter. They handed the Knights a 65-53 loss.
Knights’ Coach Tanner Kelly said they made too many mistakes, including poor shooting from the floor and too many turnovers. He said the team will review the video of the game and work on the things they need to improve on.
The game started out fast and even between the two teams. Neither team was able to gain much of a lead in the first half. At the end of the first quarter, the Knights led, 16-14. At halftime, the score was tied, 27-27.
It was in the second half that Parker began to pull away. When a timeout was called with 4:38 left in the third quarter, the Broncs led, 40-33, the widest lead in the game up to that point. At the end of the quarter, Parker was ahead, 47-40.
The fourth quarter saw the Broncs put on a spurt that built up a big lead and put the game away. In a period of just over three-and-a-half minutes, Parker outscored the Knights, 13-2 and built up their lead to 65-46.
With a minute left, it was Parker 65, Lake Havasu 50. With only a few seconds left on the clock, the Knights’ Gerard Bolden Jr. sank three of four technical foul free throws to make the final score Parker 65, Lake Havasu 53.
Bolden Jr. led the Knights with 16 points, including eight free throws. Evan Kuch scored 12, Luke Zegers had seven and Tommy Costa added six.
For Parker, Leo Scott Jr. and Jesse Carrillo each had 17 points, with Carrillo sinking five free throws. JoJo Sanchez had 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Trevor Elliot had eight, and Alberto Larraga scored seven.
Kelly praised the Knights’ Brenton Szymanski for his work on defense. He said the Knights made too many mistakes, including too many turnovers.
“Offensively, we struggled,” he said. “I don’t think we made even 20 percent of our shots from the floor.”
Kelly had high praise for the Broncs, especially Scott.
“We didn’t do a good job of closing those guys out,” he said. “We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had.”
“It was a good win for us,” Parker Coach Rolland Hansen said. “We won five games in a tournament over the weekend, but none of those were as tough as this one.
Hansen was referring to the Phoenix Country Day School Desert Classic in Phoenix, where the Broncs finished second.
“We played really well,” Hansen said. “Our defense kept their big guys out. The kids were having fun tonight. I hope they keep that confidence going.”
The Knights are now 1-1 overall and 1-0 against other 5A teams. They’ve yet to play any of their 5A Desert West rivals. Their next game will be Friday, Dec. 10, when they take on the Yuma Criminals at home. Tip off is 7 p.m.
