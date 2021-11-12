For the first time since 2014, the Lake Havasu football team finishes the season as undefeated region champions.
The Knights wrapped up the regular season with a 48-13 victory over the Youngker Roughriders at Lee Barnes Stadium on Friday. It’s the seventh straight win for the Knights, who end the regular season at 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the Southwest Region.
Friday’s game also served as senior night for Havasu, which had 23 seniors of its roster.
“We had some guys that played a lot of football and some guys that it was their first year of football, this senior class has been very successful,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said. “I always say that they’re always unique and they’re making a mark for themselves just the same as so many before them.”
Havasu’s Southwest Region title is the program’s first region/section title since 2014. That year, the Knights went 4-0 in Division II Section IV. For Thompson, it’s his third time leading the Knights to a region/section title – surpassing Lee Barnes, Dan Neilson and Randy Fleming. Barnes, Neilson and Fleming each had two region/section titles, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book.
Thompson tried his best to avoid a Gatorade bath from his players, but got a little soaked on his back. Knights offensive coordinator Charles Welde wasn’t as lucky.
“At least the pay sheet is laminated,” Knights receiver/defensive back Cody Pellaton yelled out as Welde was soaked.
The Knights jumped to a 42-0 lead at halftime over the Roughriders with five touchdowns from junior running back Isaac Stopke. It’s the junior’s third straight game with five touchdowns and he increased his season total to 32.
His first two touchdowns came from the wildcat formation, running for scores of 11 and 3 yards that quickly put the Knights ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. The opening quarter ended with the Knights on top 21-0.
The Knights other touchdown was a 14-yard connection between quarterback Austin Head and Pellaton in the second quarter. Pellaton and Brenton Szymanski each had a catch for a large gain that set up Stopke’s first and second touchdowns.
Stopke’s night was done in the second half due to the Knights playing their reserves on both sides of the ball with a large lead.
“We played with a lot of emotion tonight as you can see,” Stopke said. “We got a lot of seniors that don’t usually see the field. That was the goal. Come out here early, smash people in the mouth and let those seniors get some playing time.”
Once the second half began, the game went into a running clock and the Knights didn’t get an offensive possession, but their defense found the end zone on a scoop and score play. Junior defensive lineman Brody Schneikart returned a fumble 25 yards for the touchdown. James Douglas caused the fumble for the Knights’ defense.
The Knights lost the shutout in the fourth quarter on a 21-yard touchdown connection between Roughriders quarterback Conner Henry and Caleb Stevens. Henry threw another touchdown in the final seconds on a 5-yard play to Evan Aguirre.
Havasu’s defense pressured Henry all night long, sacking the senior quarterback six times. Stopke, who also plays linebacker, recorded two sacks while Douglas, Aiden Nevarez and Nikolas Seoane each had one. Darius Walls and Dane Burnett each recorded a half sack.
The Knights’ pressure also led to turnovers, taking the ball away three times including Schneikart’s fumble return. The other two takeaways were interceptions by Pellaton and Quienten Anderson. The pick was Pellaton’s fourth of the season while Anderson had his fifth of the year.
“No one has done it like us,” Pellaton said about the Knights heading into the state playoffs.
Prior to the game, the Knights held a senior night ceremony for their 23 seniors. Each senior walked onto the field with their family and friends while a prerecorded speech was playing on the stadium’s speakers.
A senior night ceremony was held for the marching band’s seniors at halftime. Those seniors also had prerecorded a speech playing while they were walking along the track with their families.
Havasu received the No. 5 in the 4A state tournament and will host No. 12 Canyon Del Oro at Lee Barnes Stadium. The Dorado (6-4, 3-1 Kino) defeated Saharo 49-19 on the road Friday night.
