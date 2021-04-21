The Lake Havasu boys tennis team concluded the regular season with a 7-2 road victory over Verrado Wednesday.
The Knights, who were the No. 5 ranked team in Division II on Wednesday, will take a 9-1 record to the state playoffs, which starts next week. Havasu’s only loss this season was a 5-4 defeat to Estrella Foothills – the No. 2 ranked team in D-II.
“Overall, really good season,” Knights coach Jeremy Wojcicki said of his team’s 9-1 record. “Everyone contributed from the No. 1 and all the way through. Some (junior varsity) guys stepped up for us in a couple of matches.”
Against the No. 20 Vipers, the Knights officially clinched their victory with five wins in singles. The only singles match Havasu lost was at No. 5 with Mason Sain losing 6-3, 6-4.
All of the Knights’ wins were won in straight sets except at No. 1, the most competitive match of the day. Havasu No. 1 Christian Sain took home a 6-1, 6-7, 15-13 victory. The sophomore concludes the regular season with a 6-4 singles record.
“It was back and forth the whole way (in the tiebreaker),” Wojcicki said about Sain’s match. “I don’t think anybody was up by more than three points at any point in the tiebreaker. They were pretty evenly matched from what I saw.”
Hayden Bekkedahl earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2, followed by Trent Dreisbach clinching a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 3 and Gavin Lintz won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4. Troy Anderson was victorious in the No. 6 with a score of 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, top duo Bekkedahl and Dreisbach won their match 8-4 while brothers Mason and Christian Sain earned an 8-4 win as the No. 2 pair. Lintz and Anderson lost 9-7 at No. 3.
The final rankings, along with the state tournament brackets, will be released Thursday at noon on the Arizona Preps 365 website. Rankings and brackets will be available earlier on the Arizona Preps 365 app at 10 a.m.
The Division I-III brackets will each feature the top 16 teams in those respective divisions. Wojcicki expects his team to host a playoff match as the No. 4 or 5 seed in D-II.
“Whoever it is, they have to take the long drive to Havasu,” Wojcicki said. “It’s definitely a homecourt advantage for us, having them make the drive.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association State Playoffs begins with the first round on Wednesday. Matches are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the higher seeded schools.
Quarterfinals will occur at the higher seeded schools on May 5, followed by the semifinals and championship rounds taking place at a neutral site.
The Division II semifinals and championship will be played at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale. Semifinals are scheduled for May 8 with the state championships expected to take place the following day.
