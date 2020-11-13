The season officially concluded Friday for the Lake Havasu cross country programs after nine runners competed in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Cross Country State Championships at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday.
All seven runners from the girls team competed while two boys, Joshua Lumpkin and Zachary Hansen, also represented the Knights. The Havasu girls who ran on the Gilbert course were Isabella Sloma, Katie Bell, Alyssa Musselman, Lorena Hansen, Celeste Switzer, Emily Jackson and Abigail Medina. The Knights competed in the Division II portion of the state meet.
“Everybody ran good times, had strong finishes and ended the season on a positive note,” head coach Erika Washington said. “Yes, we’re competing against the best of the best in the state. We did a great job of not letting the excitement of the day affect our race strategy so all and all it was an excellent day.”
The girls finished 14th overall out of 16 qualified teams and were six points behind 13th place finisher Ironwood Ridge (311 points) at 317 points. Havasu finished 65 points ahead of Willow Canyon and 104 in front of Apollo. The girls qualified for state after placing third at the D-II Metro Section meet.
Sloma had the best finish for the girls, coming in at 46th at 20:54.6 seconds. Katie Bell had the next best finish at 53rd with a time of 21:05.3. Musselman recorded a time of 22:54.1, followed by Lorena Hansen at 23:03.6, Switzer at 23:16.1, Jackson at 27:46.3, Medina at 27:47.7.
In the boys race, Lumpkin finished 43rd with recorded a time of 17:20.2. Hansen was 75th in the race at 17:52.8. The two qualified after placing as top-seven individuals not on a qualifying team at the section meet.
Eight of Havasu’s nine runners improved their times from Sectionals with every girl running at least over a minute faster. At Sectionals, Sloma recorded a time of 22:53.9, followed by Bell finishing at 22:53.9, Swizter recording 24:04.0, Hansen at 25:00.0, Medina at 31:01.1 and Jackson at 31:01.7.
Lumpkin was 13 seconds faster from his time at Sectionals.
“These kids, there isn’t one that stands above the rest today because they all had an excellent day,” Washington said. “They all earned the shot to be there today and they all proved that on the course.”
It was an unusual season for Havasu that involved a lot of uncertainty heading into the fall and the teams’ summer workout programs being canceled. Washington admitted it was a setback that summer workouts didn’t take place, but her runners did an excellent job of working out individually before they were allowed to meet as a team and compete. She added the team kept making vast improvements from August through the state meet and praised their work ethic and determination throughout the season.
“It’s hard to compare it to previous seasons because of the late start and the different protocols that were put in place at each meet,” Washington said. “We kind of have to look at it from the perspective of just this season only at where we started and how far we came.”
Dayton Carlson of Casteel and Mia Hall of Flagstaff each crossed the finish line as Division II individual champions. Gilbert (boys) and Flagstaff (girls) each claimed state titles with the latter winning its sixth championship in a row.
