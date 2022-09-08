The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (1-0) will face their rival, the Mohave Thunderbirds (1-1), tonight in Bullhead City in the annual Golden Shovel game.
The game will be played indoors, as Mohave High School plays in the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
The Knights head into their heated rivalry game with the ‘1-0 every week’ mentality coach Karl Thompson has preached to them. Win or lose on Friday, each week starts anew with a laser focus on the upcoming game.
The Knights are coming off a big 38-20 victory over Lee Williams High School where they ran over 400 yards as a team in their season opener against an opponent that was supposedly the better team.
While the Thunderbirds have one more game under their belt, they head into tonight’s game with the sour taste of a 51-14 defeat by Pusch Ridge Christian Academy in their home opener one week ago.
Mohave’s first game on August 26 was a 60-6 win over Yuma High School.
This year, it looks like Mohave has a freshman quarterback starting on varsity. The young dual-threat quarterback Joe Yoney completed seven of 15 passes for 95 yards and had one TD and one interception in the loss against Pusch Ridge Chrisitan Academy.
Yoney was also the team’s rushing leader against Pusch Ridge Chrisitan Academy with 17 carries for 134 yards.
Havasu’s junior quarterback Tyler Thompson took every snap in last week’s win over Lee Williams. He completed six of 14 passes for 102 yards, had one interception, one passing TD and one rushing TD where he ran the ball 73 yards into the endzone himself.
When talking to the players before the season even started, almost all of them said their goals this season were to A) go farther than the first round of playoffs this year and B) beat Mohave in the Golden Shovel game.
