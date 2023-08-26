The season opener for the Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team was a battle from the beginning. The Knights faced the Lee Williams Volunteers on Friday for a scorching first game.
They were neck and neck through the first half, going into halftime trailing the Volunteers 30-28. Eventually, the game got away from them in the fourth quarter and the Knights fell to the Volunteers 57-35.
Even though the score might not reflect the true effort put in by the team, head coach Karl Thompson made it clear of how impressed and proud of the team's performance he was. “They’re doing a good job, Thompson said. "They’re learning on the fly… we’re going to have to learn how to make less mistakes… but our players, what we’ve asked from them is to give their maximum effort, to give us everything they got, and I think they did that.”
With three quarters of the roster, playing their first varsity game Friday night, this season is going to be an uphill battle filled with lessons and opportunities for improvement.
The team will have to keep their helmets held high going into their next game at Carl Hayden Community High School, home of the Falcons.
