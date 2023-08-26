Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California last month because of a congenital heart defect. That’s according to a spokesperson for the LeBron James Family Foundation, which released the cause in a statement. The 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was stricken on July 24. The statement says Bronny has a “significant” congenital heart defect which can and will be treated. The family is confident that Bronny will make a full recovery and return to basketball “in the very near future.” He was hospitalized in Los Angeles and later was seen by doctors at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health-Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey.