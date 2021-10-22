In a battle between two top 16 teams in 4A, Lake Havasu held off a comeback from Deer Valley, defeating the Skyhawks in a thrilling 28-26 game Friday.
Isaac Stopke sealed the Knights’ road victory on defense with an interception in the game’s final seconds. The junior was a factor on both sides of the ball, running for three touchdowns – increasing his season total to 13.
“We ended up getting a sideline warning, let’s just put it that way,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said about his team’s reaction to the game-clinching play. “There were 48 guys on the sideline. All 48 were engaged.”
The nailing-biting win gives the Knights their fourth consecutive victory and moves them to 4-2 on the season. The victory also puts the Knights in prime position for a 4A Southwest Region title at 2-0 with two home regional games remaining.
The Knights controlled the entire first half, taking a 21-6 lead into halftime. Stopke scored twice in the first half – a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 4-yard run in the second. Havasu’s defense also made huge plays in the first half with two interceptions off Deer Valley quarterback Rudy Gonzales.
Cody Pellaton returned one of Gonzales’ interceptions 90 yards for a touchdown. It’s the senior second pick six this season. Wayne Wilson picked off Gonzales in the second quarter, intercepting a pass intended for Skyhawks running back Ashton Hill.
The Knights extended their lead to 22 points in the third quarter on Stopke’s third touchdown – a 4-yard score. That touchdown capped off the opening drive of the second half.
The Skyhawks started their comeback by responding with two quick scores. Gonzales ran for a 12-yard touchdown, followed by a 60-yard score on a trick play.
Deer Valley ran a double-reverse flea flicker that resulted in Gonzales connecting with Tanner Bobic for the long touchdown.
“Good call by them,” Thompson said. “They caught us with that one. They got behind us.”
A 1-yard touchdown from Hill put Deer Valley within two points in the fourth quarter. The Knights held onto the lead after not allowing the two-point conversion.
Deer Valley had one last chance to complete the comeback with 55 seconds left. Gonzales connected with John West for a 22-yard gain on fourth down, putting the Skyhawks in Knights’ territory.
Knights defensive tackle Nikolas Seoane pressured Gonzales, forcing him to move out of the pocket and throwing an interception on a pass intended to Bobic.
“It really came down to that our (point after touchdown) team was better than theirs,” Thompson said. “We were perfect 4-for-4 and they missed one earlier in the game. They had to go for two and that changed the momentum.”
Up next
Havasu returns to Lee Barnes Stadium for its homecoming game against Estrella Foothills next week. The Wolves (1-6, 0-1 Southwest) lost their six straight game Friday in a 54-7 defeat to the Combs High Coyotes.
