After their 63-21 defeat over the Deer Valley Skyhawks (0-10) Thursday night, the Lake Havasu Knights (7-3) will continue to the first round of playoffs this Friday.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association released its final rankings and postseason bracket Saturday afternoon.
Ranked no. 13 in the AIA’s 4A conference, the Lake Havasu Knights will attempt to avenge last year’s first-round exit in this year’s first round of the postseason against the No. 4-ranked Poston Butte Broncos on the road.
Poston Butte High School is located in San Tan Valley, east of Phoenix.
The Knights went into last year’s postseason ranked higher, at No. 5 in 4A, but lost 35-21 to Canyon del Oro in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.