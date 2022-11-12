The PGA Tour is starting to look after college stars because of the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. For years, the best had to go through Q-school or earn status through exemptions. That included Tiger Woods. The PGA Tour University program is about to offer a PGA Tour card to the top college senior. Another program creates a path for elite underclassmen. Is that enough? LIV Golf already is scooping up college players with guaranteed money. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says the PGA Tour needs to find a way to provide more access to college players without taking away from the rest of the members.