The Lake Havasu High School varsity football is headed to the semifinal round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A state football championship tournament for the first time in seven years.
This is the farthest the Knights football program has gone into playoffs since 2015 – where they lost 17-14 to the Pusch Ridge Lions in the semifinal round.
The Knights’ 35-34 win over the No. 5 Yuma Catholic Shamrocks Friday night secured one of four spots in the semifinal round of playoffs.
The Knights will face the No. 1-ranked team in their conference — the ALA-Gilbert North Eagles — at 7 p.m. Friday on the road.
If the Knights remain 1-0 after Friday, they’ll compete in the 4A state championship game held at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on December 9th.
