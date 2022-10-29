Brock Cross

Sophomore Brock Cross runs with the ball right before scoring in Friday night’s Lake Havasu High School’s 55-7 win over Peoria.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team extended their winning streak to four games with their 55-7 defeat of the Peoria Panthers Friday night.

The Knights had a perfect first half — the defense allowed no points to be scored against them and picked up a touchdown of their own, and the offense scored on every possession.

