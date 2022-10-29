The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team extended their winning streak to four games with their 55-7 defeat of the Peoria Panthers Friday night.
The Knights had a perfect first half — the defense allowed no points to be scored against them and picked up a touchdown of their own, and the offense scored on every possession.
One of the trends coach Karl Thompson has seen in his players in this four-game winning stretch is that each and every one of them is beginning to understand every aspect of the game exceptionally well, like reading defenses and offenses and knowing exactly what to do on the field no matter the situation.
The “raising of their football IQ” can be attributed to the time and effort the athletes put into watching film, Karl Thompson said.
“The kids are just doing a tremendous job,” Karl Thompson said. “You know school doesn’t just end at 2:30 p.m. (for the athletes), it starts again down here (with film and practice).”
The Knights offense racked up seven TDs Friday night, and the defense put one up too.
Havasu junior quarterback Tyler Thompson threw a 35-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver James Douglas for the first score of the game.
“We game-plan during the week and find (our opponent’s) weaker spots and target those to get our guys the ball and let them make plays,” Tyler Thompson said.
Tyler Thompson threw a 50-yard TD pass to sophomore tight end Brock Cross for the second score of the game.
“I messed up that play really badly in practice, so it was still fresh in my mind,” Cross said. “So I just replaced the guy that wasn’t there and took it to the house.”
The third score was an 80-yard rushing TD by senior running back Isaac Stopke, and immediately after, senior running back and linebacker Evan Smith intercepted Peoria’s quarterback and ran 23 yards to the endzone.
Stopke punched in a 2-yard TD for the fifth score of the game, and Cross intercepted Peoria’s quarterback on the first play of the Panthers’ drive, and set Stopke up to score another goal line TD for the sixth TD of the game.
“On the interception, I made a mistake earlier in the game because I wasn’t getting deep enough in my pass drop, so I was really focused on pushing to the receiver so that I could read what they were doing,” Cross said.
The last two TDs of the game were courtesy of sophomore running back Gavin Briggs. His first TD of the night was a 25-yard pass thrown by Tyler Thompson in the third quarter and his second TD was a 5-yard run to put the Knights at 55-0.
The Knights defense let one Panthers TD slip past them right before the game ended, putting the final score at 55-7.
Havasu will take on St. Mary’s next Friday at home in a game that will decide the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 4A conference champion this season.
“I’ve been playing with these guys since I was six years old,” Cross said. “So making a run and getting deep into the playoffs with them would be a really good memory.”
