Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Both teams stamped their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. Harper's home run in the eighth inning sent the Phillies over the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series. Alex Bregman and the Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win. The World Series starts Friday night in Houston. The Astros are 7-0 this postseason and in the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons. The Phillies are back in it for the first time since 2009.