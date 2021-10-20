The Lake Havasu football team moved up four spots in this week’s 4A Conference rankings.
The Knights moved to No. 12 after defeating Washington 70-14 on the road last Friday. Havasu was previously ranked 16th prior to last Friday’s game.
The Knights (3-2, 1-0 Southwest) look to improve in the rankings when they take on the Deer Valley Skyhawks (5-1, 0-1 Southwest) on the road on Friday. The Skyhawks, the No. 16 team in 4A, were previously unbeaten until losing to Buckeye Union 49-28 last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.