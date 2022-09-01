The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team opens up the season with a road game against the Lee Williams Volunteers tonight at 7 p.m.
The Knights come into this game with a chip on their shoulder following last year’s first round loss in the playoffs to Canyon Del Oro High School.
“That loss in the playoffs really changed us. Now we are focusing on one game at a time, rather than three games ahead,” senior left tackle and nose guard Xander Flowers said.
Having a road game as a season opener is a tough bout, but the team will power through.
“Every week we go in with that mindset of going 1-0 at the end of the week,” coach Karl Thompson said. “It doesn’t matter what happened the previous week.”
Flowers believes the team’s keys to success to winning the game against Lee Williams is to have that ‘1-0 every week’ mentality, as well as paying attention to small details in practice. He used the example of when Thompson tells his receivers to run seven yards, they will run exactly seven yards, no less and no more.
“We’re ready for the game,” Flowers said.
Flowers said the Lee Williams defense is going to try to trick them and their team is made up of fast, strong guys, but the Knights offensive line can handle that.
The Knights watch film for about an hour as a team every day before practice, but most of the starting guys watch film on their own time as well, bringing the total studying time up to about 10-15 hours per week per athlete.
Thompson believes heavily in ball security and winning the turnover battle in order to give them a better shot at winning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.