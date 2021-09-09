The Lake Havasu football team moved its Wednesday practice indoors due to the heat index and outside activities prohibited on campus.
Outdoor athletic events were canceled Wednesday after rumors of threat circulated. The Lake Havasu/River Valley freshman/sophomore game was canceled and the cross country team moved their scrimmage to Thursday due to safety concerns.
The varsity team would’ve practiced inside regardless due to the heat index at 106 degrees Wednesday night. The heat index has to be below 105 for any athletics program to conduct team activities outside. Wednesday’s practice was conducted differently with semi-contact drills taking place and no one being in full pads.
“We’re still able to do a lot more individual work,” Knights head coach Karl Thompson said. “We’re still able to use some bags and do some semi-contact drills. Nothing that will make you go on the ground or anything.”
During the team offensive period, scout team defensive players used blocking bags to minimize the contact. The period was more of a fast paced walk through period. The coaching staff withheld Austin Head, the team’s starting quarterback, from throwing Wednesday.
“We’re not able to do any pass calls,” Head said. “We’re in here, no contact. It’s a gym, so obviously, we don’t have the 100 yards…we don’t let that affect us. We go 100% full practice and get in as much as we can.”
Wednesday’s practice also marked the return of some players from quarantine including running back Isaac Stopke, who said the team is not letting the circumstances affect them leading into Friday’s home opener against Lee Williams.
“It’s not different because we don’t allow it to be different,” Stopke said. “In a sense, it is different. We’re not popping pads. We’re not getting the full speed. Obviously, we’re in tennis shoes, we’re trying to stay as safe as possible.”
Safety became a concern at the school Wednesday after the Lake Havasu City Police Department became aware of an incident that occurred at the school between two students at lunch.
LHCPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Frank Hayden told the News-Herald Wednesday that one of the students was a member of the freshman/sophomore football team. Hayden said information from a third-hand source indicated that the other participant in the altercation allegedly said he would return with a weapon and harm the football player. That information led to the cancellation of the freshman/sophomore football game and the cross country scrimmage getting postponed.
On Thursday, information that caused the cancellation of all outside athletic events were unfounded after an investigation by LHCPD.
After speaking with several of the involved students and parents, Hayden told the News-Herald Thursday that it was determined that only one student actually heard the alleged threat and “that they were unsure of what exactly was heard and believed they may have misunderstood it.”
Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator for LHUSD Tristan Jandrew confirmed to the News-Herald that the rest of this week’s events will proceed as scheduled, including Friday’s game against Lee Williams.
Kickoff for the Knights’ opening season game against the Volunteers is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lee Barnes Stadium Friday.
