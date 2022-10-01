The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (3-2) defeated the Youngker Roughriders (3-2) in Buckeye 47-7 Friday night.
The Knights scored two TDs in the first quarter – one rushing and one passing. James Douglas scored first with five minutes left in the first.
After a recovered onside kick, Havasu quarterback Tyler Thompson threw a 21-yard TD pass to Omar Feeley to bring the Knights up 14-0.
The Knights defense wanted some action in the first quarter too, and they got it. Not only did they hold the Roughriders to zero points, but Brock Cross stepped up with an interception and a nice return at the very end of the first.
Cross’s interception set Isaac Stopke up to score a 5-yard rushing TD on fourth down. The extra point was not completed, so that put the Knights up 20-0 early in the second quarter.
Havasu’s Gavin Briggs earned his third interception of the season the following drive, stopping the Roughriders on a critical third down situation.
Again, Stopke was able to score courtesy of Briggs’s interception, putting Havasu up 27-0.
With four seconds left in the first half and the Roughriders at fourth and goal, a missed tackle by Briggs allowed a last-minute Youngker TD, putting the score at 27-7 going into halftime.
The Knights defense struck again in the second half, this time it was Wyatt Tribolet with an interception returned 50 plus yards for a touchdown to give the Knights a healthy 34-7 lead.
Stopke punched another one in, in typical Stopke fashion nonetheless, with a 62-yard run with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Up 40-7 going into the fourth quarter, quarterback Josh Deffingbaugh came in the game and shortly after, handed the ball off to Douglas for a 19-yard TD, giving the Knights an extra seven points and ending the game at 47-7.
