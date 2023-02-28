Knights football’s Douglas, Schneikart and Flowers to play collegiate football

Three more Lake Havasu High School varsity football players signed and committed to play collegiate football Monday, bringing the program’s total to five athletes.
Wide receiver James Douglas will be joining running back Evan Smith at University of Jamestown to continue his football career and pursue a degree in kinesiology and exercise science.
A few months ago, Douglas wasn’t sure if he wanted to pursue going to a four-year university, let alone playing collegiate football. But as Douglas watched his teammates Smith and Isaac Stopke sign their letters of intent on national signing day, Feb. 1, he thought to himself, “that could be me up there.”
“It all just came at me really quick,” Douglas said. “Really fast, but really happy it happened.”
So there began the whirlwind of going through film, putting together a highlight reel with the help of coach Jeff Smith, and getting into contact with the receivers coach at Jamestown.
Within days, Douglas had a scholarship offer from Jamestown.
“I really never thought it would happen,” Douglas said. “But playing with Cody and Evan and Brody up at Jamestown is going to be just like home.”
Douglas earned First-Team All-Region honors after his standout performance this year, where he led the team in receiving yards and receiving TDs with 371 and 6, respectively.
“With James sneaking in there at the end, for us, he was a good wide receiver and a good linebacker,” coach Karl Thompson said. “He’s a system guy, he’s going to fit in and accept roles. (Douglas, Schneikart and Flowers) are all team-first guys, and that’s what schools want.”
Jamestown is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The NAIA has produced some notable running backs such as NFL great Walter Payton, who attended Jackson State University, an NAIA school until 1982.
Brody Schneikart will also be attending Jamestown to continue his football career and is still deciding between studying biology or exercise science.
“It’s definitely an experience of a lifetime,” Schneikart said. “Not many people get to (play collegiate football with guys they’ve played with their whole lives). The ability to already have that team chemistry and be able to continue that to college is going to be great.”
Schneikart earned All-Conference offensive linemen of the year honors and many more honors throughout his career at Lake Havasu High School, which gave him the confidence to send out his highlight tape to colleges.
“Brody was a three-year starter for us and played both sides of the ball,” Thompson said. “With Brody’s ability to move on the defensive line, to be able to be athletic enough to line up wherever needed, a little more versatility, was what (Jamestown) was looking for.”
The culture that Jamestown football has created is what drew Schneikart to it as opposed to other schools that he received offers from.
“Football is one of the things that I love,” Schneikart said. “Just to get four more years of it is an amazing feeling and hopefully maybe some more after that, but time will tell.”
Xander Flowers will be continuing his football career at Ottawa University in Surprise and will be pursuing a degree in sports science.
“Xander was with me the longest,” Thompson said. “Xander was a four-year starter on varsity. He was an All-Conference guy almost every year and to make an impact as the left tackle, I mean that’s the quarterback’s best friend.”
Flowers did have other offers, but ultimately he wanted to attend a four-year university, which is how he decided to attend Ottawa.
“Ottawa is a really good school,” Flowers said. “Smaller classes, coaches are on you about grades, and it’s close to home.”
Flowers attended a camp at Ottawa after the Knights’ semifinal round of playoffs, where he met with both the offensive and defensive line coaches and toured the facilities.
“At first I thought NAIA schools weren’t that good, but after speaking with them I learned that money-wise they’re equivalent to an NCAA Division II program,” Flowers said. “The training room is nice, the field is beautiful, and the view of the valley is beautiful.”
