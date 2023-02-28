Knights football’s Douglas, Schneikart and Flowers to play collegiate football

Yankees All-Star catcher Jose Trevino is among big league catchers staunchly against introducing robo umps at the major league level. Trevino says Commissioner Rob Manfred doesn't have “any idea what’s going on whenever he talks about that kind of stuff.” Manfred cautions the that Automated Ball-Strike System is still in “the evaluation phase.” ABS will receive its biggest experiment yet at Triple-A, where it'll be used four days per week to call every pitch. On the other three days, umpires will traditionally call balls and strikes with a challenge system in place.