Looking back on 2022, Lake Havasu had yet another memorable year for sports and outdoor recreation. Here are some of the top stories of the year, in no particular order:
Spring prep sports
At the high school level, many of the Lake Havasu Knights spring sports teams had successful seasons that ended in even more success in the postseason.
Track and field went to the Division II state championship in Mesa, where Cody Pellaton placed fourth overall in the 400-meter dash, Brenton Szymanski placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and Sylvan Osman placed fourth in pole vault. Gia Jehle placed 12th in pole vault and Ashley Trafecanty placed 12th in discus. Trafecanty also broke the high school’s javelin record with a 100’7. Pellaton also broke the high school’s 200-meter dash record with a 22.35. The boys’ relay team also broke a school record with a 43.40.
The Knights softball team ended the season with a 27-6 record and ranked No. 5 in the 5A conference. The Knights made a deep run in the playoffs, losing to No. 2 Canyon View in the semifinal round — one game away from the state championship.
Summer league baseball
The Havasu Heat summer league baseball team returned to Lake Havasu after more than 10 years as the Wellington Heat in Kansas and finished the season 40-5.
Fall prep sports
The end of the fall season was also marked with success for high school sports.
Knights varsity football finished the regular season 7-3, ranked at No. 13, and made a historic run in the playoffs – upsetting No. 4 Poston Butte and No. 5 Yuma Catholic to reach the semifinal round for the first time since 2015. Senior running back Isaac Stopke had yet another impressive season with 2,400 yards on 300 carries and 35 TDs.
Knights cross country sent their varsity girls team and two varsity boys to compete in the Division II state championship in Cave Creek. Senior Katie Bell earned a state medal for the second year in a row and All-State Third Team honors with her 18th place finish and 20:23 time. Seniors Nathan Merrill and Alex Gallegos represented the boys. Merrill placed 26th with a time of 17:09.0 and Gallegos placed 86th with a time of 18:13.1.
Thirteen swimmers represented the Knights at the state championship this year. Junior Olivia Badaracco placed second in the 100-meter backstroke – the first time that’s happened in Lake Havasu High School history. The boys’ 200-meter freestyle relay team made up of Will Buckman, Tristan Greene, Nate Andrews and Luke McNay came in eighth place.
IJSBA World Finals
The International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals caught some attention this year with controversy regarding the unexpected disqualification of Pro Force 3.0 skis. Local and international racers with the Pro Force 3.0 alike couldn’t race their skis they had spent the whole season competing on. For some racers, the disqualification also derailed any shot they had at winning the Water Jet World Grand Prix that consists of three races: the Euro Jet Ski Championship held in Poland in July, the IJSBA World Finals held in Lake Havasu in October and the Asia World Cup held in Thailand in December.
Outboard World Championship
The Outboard World Championship returned to Thompson Bay in October with three classes of racing: Formula 1, Formula Lights and Tri-Hull. The International Scooter Federation also held their world championship in October in Parker.
Off-road races
On a more sour note, the Best in the Desert announced the cancellation of their annual Parker 425 and 250 off-road races because the Bureau of Land Management didn’t issue permits this year.
Local off-road racer Shane Logan put Lake Havasu on the map in the international off-roading scene after capturing the SCORE Baja series with his KTM team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.