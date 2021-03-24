In the first home match of the season for the Lake Havasu boys tennis team, three singles matches decided in tiebreakers catapulted the Knights in a 7-2 victory over Thunderbird on Wednesday.
The three tiebreakers – won by No. 2 Hayden Bekkedahl, No. 4 Mason Sain and No. 5 Gavin Lintz – resulted in Havasu clinching the match at 5-1 in singles. All three of those matches were won after each player dropped their first set.
“Those three guys fought back winning their second sets convincingly and took advantage of the tiebreaker,” Knights coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “Those are three huge confidence boosters for them for being able to do that. A couple of years ago we were losing those tiebreakers and losing those matches…if we lose those three, we’re down 4-2 into doubles and we would need to win all three.”
In one of the first matches to conclude, Bekkedahl fell in the first set 7-6, won the second set 6-1 and clinched the victory with a 10-3 score in the tiebreaker. Bekkedahl moved to 2-0 after the hard fought victory. The senior won 6-0, 6-0 in an away match against Saguaro on Tuesday.
Bekkedahl admitted the wind did affect his game early on before dominating the second set and closing it out in the tiebreaker.
“At the beginning it was very windy and we were both kind of struggling at one side,” Bekkedahl said. “The one side had the wind with it and it was pretty much setting it up for a victory on that side and after that the wind started to die down so I started playing better and just went from there.”
In the other tiebreakers, Sain won his match 5-7, 6-1, 10-5 and Lintz was victorious 6-7, 6-2, 10-5. As for the other singles matches, Christian Sain won 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 1 match and Trent Dreisbach had a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 3. Troy Anderson was the only Knight to lose in singles, falling 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 6 match.
For Christian Sain, it was his first victory of the season after losing 6-2, 6-0 in Tuesday’s season opener.
“I was happy with how I was serving and I had a bit of strokes going,” Christian Sain said. “I just need to work on my volleys a little more.”
Dreisbach and Bekkedhal, the team’s No. 1 duo, won their doubles match 8-2 while brothers Mason and Christian Sain nailed an 8-4 victory in the No. 2 match. No. 3 pair Ryan Myers and Will Buckman lost 8-4. All doubles matches were played in an eight game pro set.
“This was a tough match, their team is great top to bottom,” Wojcicki said. “They didn’t have a weak spot on so being able to pull out a 7-2 win is pretty good.”
Up next
Havasu will head to Buckeye Union for a road matchup on March 30 at 3:30 p.m. The match starts a streak of three matches over three consecutive days next week. After playing Buckeye Union, the Knights are scheduled to face Cortez (March 31, 1 p.m.) and Youngker (April 1, 3:30 p.m.) at home.
