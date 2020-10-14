After playing their first five games on the road and winning their first game of the season this week, the Lake Havasu volleyball team finally played on its home floor on Wednesday.
The Knights (1-5, 1-3 Desert West) were swept by Verrado (6-2, 2-1 Desert West) in their home opener in a 5A Desert West match, but Lake Havasu head coach Tim Rodriguez said there’s something to build off of the loss heading into their next match.
“I thought we had the right kind of fight in this last game,” Rodriguez said. “We didn’t have that from the start, that’s what I told them. I said ‘If we had that fight from the start, then we would have a better chance.”
After struggling with multiple errors and the opposing Vipers going on runs in the first two sets, Lake Havasu played its best set of the night in the third, nearly forcing a fourth set. The Knights held an early 6-5 lead, but they would trail throughout the set until a block from Lake Havasu tied it at 23-23. The Vipers broke the tie and eventually scored the match point to complete the sweep.
“The third set, I think we just connected a lot more,” setter Reese Myers said. “We had a lot more energy in the third set than we did in any other set. It took us awhile to wake up.”
The furthest the Knights fell behind in the third set was a five-point 11-16 deficit and they kept coming within two and three before tying it up.
“I think everyone towards the end of the game was playing as hard as they could going after every ball and playing unison,” outside hitter Rylinn Smith said.
In the first set, Lake Havasu went up 2-1 and tied the score multiple times, but Verrado took control after taking a 6-5 lead. The Knights would stay within two and three points, but when they cut the score to 9-11, the Vipers went on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to 9-16.
Lake Havasu scored its 10th point of the set to cut the score down to six, but Verrado remain dominant on its way to a 25-14 victory to claim the first set. Including the final score of the set, the Vipers had two 11-point leads, which were tied for the largest of the match.
In the second set, Verrado had a fast start with an early 4-0 lead and eventually extended it to 7-2. After being down 7-12, the Knights cut the score to one point, but unforced errors and strong plays from the Vipers would lead to Lake Havasu losing the second set 25-18.
“Our Achilles heel has been letting other teams get a run on us,” Rodriguez said. “Three, four, five [point runs] and then we’re having to come back and so we have to make the right pass, the right play so we end those rallies.”
Knights clinches first victory with five-set win
After a 0-4 start, Lake Havasu finally got on the win column with a 3-2 road victory over 5A Desert West opponent Agua Fria (1-6, 1-2 Desert West) on Tuesday.
The Knights went up 2-0, winning the first and second sets, 25-19 and 25-19, but the opposing Owls fought back, clinching the third and fourth sets. Agua Fria won the third and fourth sets 25-19 and 25-23.
Lake Havasu clinch the fifth set 15-10 to win its first match of the season.
Up next
The Knights will host Desert West opponent Millennium (7-1, 3-0 Desert West) tonight at 6 p.m. The Tigers are currently on seven-match winning streak after dropping their season opener on Sept. 22. Lake Havasu was swept by Millennium (4-25, 21-25, 7-25) on the road on Oct. 1.
“We played them down there in Phoenix and they got a lot of kids going to college next year so they’re a really good team,” Rodriguez said. “We’re going to need that intensity [from tonight’s third set] tomorrow. That’s what we just talked about is that we need that fire from the moment we walk in the gym tomorrow to be ready to go so we can compete against those guys.”
Junior varsity scores
Wednesday
Verrado 2, Lake Havasu 0 (25-21-25-18)
Tuesday
Agua Fria 2, Lake Havasu 0 (25-20, 25-23)
