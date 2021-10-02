The Lake Havasu volleyball team started Desert West regional play with a 3-0 loss to Canyon View at home on Friday afternoon.
The Knights were held to under 20 points in each set, losing 25-13. 25-13 and 25-17. Havasu dropped to 3-4 and 0-1 in the Desert West.
Havasu was competitive in bunches, which head coach Tim Rodriguez wants to see on a consistent basis.
“The good things that we were doing weren’t consistent enough against a really good team like that,” Rodriguez said. “When we served tough, we got them out of their system and we were competitive. When we didn’t and they were in system, they could hit the ball and they blocked a lot.”
The Knights struggled in the first game, trailing 20-9 and eventually losing the set. The second game was a little more competitive with the Knights cutting the Jaguars’ lead to three points at one point.
After a timeout, Havasu didn’t put together a run while Canyon View stretched its lead to eight points (18-10). That momentum eventually led to the Jaguars claiming the second set.
“We just need to get better at staying confident in ourselves,” Knights outside hitter Brooklyn Hawkins said. “Staying confident in each other and just calming down and making the ball easier to pass.”
The Knights were looking competitive early in the third game and were trailing 6-4. Senior outside hitter Carly Cordero suffered an injury and had to be helped walked to the sideline. Cordero was out for the rest of the match.
Once Cordero left the floor, the Knights struggled again to put a run together and went down 16-7. After a timeout, the Knights show some life, cutting the Jaguars score 17-13, but the momentum shifted to Canyon View again. The Jaguars extended their lead 23-13 and eventually clinched the sweep.
“I think it was all mental on our side of the court,” Knights setter Olivia Legrand said. “We just let it get in our head.”
As for Cordero’s injury, Rodriguez said it’ll be a player-by-committee to replace her role if she’s out for a long period of time.
“We’ll see who steps up,” Rodriguez said. “We’ll fill that spot the best that we can, but it’s not going to be one person that fills that spot.”
Up next
Havasu will head to Avondale to play La Joya Community (3-8, 0-4) in a Desert West matchup on Tuesday.
The Knights are scheduled to be back on their home floor when they host reigning 5A State champion Millennium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. When a tough opponent coming to town, Rodriguez said he hopes the community and students come and supports the support for a game that lands during fall break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.