For the Lake Havasu volleyball team to reach its goal of the state playoffs, a win over Verrado was vital for the Knights on Thursday.
The Knights, who entered the 5A rankings at No. 27 Thursday, welcomed the No. 16 Vipers for a Desert West matchup. The Vipers were a tough task, as the Knights lost 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-23) in Havasu’s final home match of the season. The Knights were swept by the Vipers in both Desert West matchups this season.
For the Knights six seniors – Carly Cordero, Morgan Kross, Natalie Ramirez, Kate Romer, Natalia Spencer and Ashley Traffecanty – it was their last time playing on their home floor.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Knights outside hitter Carly Cordero said. “I didn’t think this day would come as fast as it did. I was glad that I was able to spend it with my teammates.”
The Knights made many errors in the first and second sets, which were both handily won by the Vipers. Havasu did play close in the first game, cutting the score to four points (14-10) in the set. After the Knights made it close, the Vipers ended the set on an 11-2 run. Havasu scored the first point of the second game and never led for the rest of the set.
“They dominated the score, but they didn’t dominate the game,” Knights coach Tim Rodriguez said. “Our errors allowed them to do that. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a good team for sure and that’s what good teams do. They allow you to make mistakes. We weren’t competitive at all, but that was more on our side.”
The Knights played with more energy in the third game, which was the most competitive set of the night. The third set had four lead changes with the last one belonging to the Vipers.
Havasu had a chance to force a fourth set, leading 22-19, but Verrado went on a 5-0 run to reclaim the lead at 24-22 and eventually completed the sweep.
“We definitely need to be confident in ourselves,” Knights middle hitter Kamryn Kletschka said. “We just need to bring more energy for sure.”
Up next
The Knights head on the road for their last two games of the season. Havasu travels to Avondale to take on Agua Fria on Monday. The Knights defeated the Owls 3-2 at home in the first meeting this season.
