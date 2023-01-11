Knights girls basketball coach departs midseason

Former Knights girls basketball coach Charles Welde stands with the team during the national anthem at a home game earlier this season.

 Claire Cornelius, Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu High School coaches Ted Darnell and Wade Novy have stepped up to coach the girls basketball team after the sudden midseason departure of former coach Charles Welde.

“Mr. Novy and Mr. Darnell have stepped up in a big way and taken over the program,” Lake Havasu High School athletic director Dustin Zampogna said. “We’re just grateful we had some people willing to do that.”

