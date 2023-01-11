Knights girls basketball coach departs midseason

The recent rise in NBA and NHL scoring has caused the betting markets to respond in kind. Sportsbooks are posting totals that would have been unimaginable not long ago. NBA teams were averaging 113.8 points a game through Thursday. That is the highest figure since the 1969-70 season when the average was 116.7. NHL teams were averaging 3.17 goals a game. That is the highest number since the 1993-94 season when the figure was 3.24. The College Football Playoff semifinals were two shootouts, following a more long-range trend.