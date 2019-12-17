Returning from a 10-day absence, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team defeated Kingman on the road 59-49 Tuesday night.
After leading by 5 at halftime, the Knights (4-4) outscored the Bulldogs 17-9 in the third quarter to take a 13-point lead into the final frame.
No other information was available.
Lake Havasu will return to action with another road game Friday against Mohave. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. This will be the Knights last game before winter break.
