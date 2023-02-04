The San Francisco 49ers head into another offseason with major questions at quarterback after a season filled with injuries to the most important position ended without any of them physically able to throw the the ball downfield. Week 1 starter Trey Lance is close to being fully cleared following two operations on his broken right ankle. Brock Purdy is figuring out how to treat the injured elbow that prevented him from throwing the ball more than a few yards in the NFC title game loss to Philadelphia. Jimmy Garoppolo is set to become an unrestricted free agent in six weeks.