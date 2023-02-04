The Lake Havasu High School girls basketball team played its final home game on Thursday and despite falling to Westview 46-33, the coaches were proud of how they played on senior night.

“We just told them how proud of them we are. They came a long way since we took over the team, it’s probably the best game I’ve seen them play,” coach Ted Darnell said. “They were doing things they’ve been coached to do and it worked out for them tonight, which is really awesome to see.

