The Lake Havasu High School girls basketball team played its final home game on Thursday and despite falling to Westview 46-33, the coaches were proud of how they played on senior night.
“We just told them how proud of them we are. They came a long way since we took over the team, it’s probably the best game I’ve seen them play,” coach Ted Darnell said. “They were doing things they’ve been coached to do and it worked out for them tonight, which is really awesome to see.
“I feel bad for the seniors, the season didn’t turn out the way they wanted it to. I think it finished, in terms of not wins and losses but just how the ending came with us taking over and everything else, I think they liked that and it worked out for them.”
The three seniors, Celeste Switzer, Lauryn Roach and Cece Deru were all honored prior to the start of the game.
“I was very emotional to start the game because I’m really sad to leave my underclassmen but I think we did really well. We put our hearts into it and tried our hardest,” Switzer said. “Last time we played them, they beat us by 50 points, this time they only beat us by 13 so I think that is a really great improvement and I think we played our hearts out.”
Roach scored the first point of the game for the Knights on a free throw as she finished with nine, Switzer had four points, and Deru had two on a shot that Darnell was happy to see her hit.
“Lauren, she battles and is real tough inside, she’s hard-nosed, she’s coachable, she gets it. Celeste, she’s fast, she’s fun to be around, really good kid, she’s just a team leader and gets things going,” he said. “CeCe has learned a ton. I think she’s gotten way better as well and she hit that shot tonight so I was really happy to see her do that and just go out the right way.”
The seniors have played together since fifth grade and for Switzer, it was nice to finish out the season playing with each other.
“I’ve loved playing with my fellow seniors. Cece Deru and Lauryn Roach, we’ve been playing together since fifth grade so it’s really nice to be able to finish out the season after eight years playing together,” she said. “We all know how each other play so well and it was great to give it our all.”
If there is one thing the team takes away from this season, Darnell hopes that they know it wasn’t all for nothing and just look at the positives.
“I hope they take away the fact that it wasn’t all for nothing,” Darnell said. “I think mid-season they lost kind of the love of the game a little bit and I just hope that they regained that and that they take that with them forward, just a positive outlook on what happened this season instead of a negative one.”
Despite losing a lot of games, Switzer wouldn’t change it for anything as it’s more about the friendships made with teammates and knowing they’ve done their best.
“I’m really happy about the experience,” she said. “We have lost a lot of games but it’s more the friendships that I made throughout the seasons and I love all of these girls with all of my heart.”
Other scorers for the Knights saw Makenna Wiese with eight, Sydni Moffett scored six and Aimee Bowers and Jordan Gallantine with two points apiece.
The Knights played their final game on the road at Verrado on Friday, falling 62-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.