Similar to the boys’ varsity basketball team, the Lake Havasu High School girls’ varsity basketball team was thrown for a loop last year with the departure of their head coach. Charles Welde took over the vacant role in order to give the community an opportunity to play high school-level basketball.
Welde only had two months to prepare his athletes for the 2021-22 winter season. Last year’s squad finished with a 2-20 overall record, and were 0-9 in their section — the 5A Desert West.
Nonetheless, the team has been working hard in the offseason in preparation of their 2022-23 season tip-off next Wednesday.
Only two student-athletes from last year’s starting lineup will be returning this season. Notable returners this year are: last year’s Knights basketball MVP and cross country athlete, senior Celeste Switzer, senior center/power forward Lauryn Roach and junior center/power forward Sydni Moffett.
The seniors have stepped into a mentorship role in hopes of leaving the program in good hands after their final season, Roach said.
“There’s a lot of new blood,” Roach said. “A lot of them haven’t ever really played before and it’s extraordinary how much they’ve improved.”
A struggle the Lady Knights have encountered is playing Phoenix teams who have very established and dominant programs because of all the club teams offered out there that feed into the high schools.
But unfortunately new blood is the norm in the Lake Havasu High School girls’ basketball program, coach Charles Welde said. Welde was able to instill a year-round training program after last season, which some of this year’s team was able to take full advantage of.
“We have a lot of new freshmen and I think there’s a lot of potential in the freshmen team,” Switzer said. “However, in the upper levels a lot of the upperclassmen aren’t returning this year, so we’re kind of a light on the varsity side, but the dedicated ones are here so I think we’ll put the work in this season.”
Roach and Switzer have been playing either on the same team or against one another since fourth grade, which generates a close-knit atmosphere for the whole team.
“I see that we definitely push through a lot as a team,” Moffett said. “We suffer together, we win together and there’s a lot of team bonding that I’ve never experienced before.”
Switzer said her goal for this year’s team is to lower the point differential in their losses. The Knights’ worst loss of the season came courtesy of the Millenium Tigers last January. The final score was 80-3.
“With cross country, we expect to win,” Switzer said. “With basketball it’s the opposite. I kind of have to learn it’s not all about winning. It’s more about what you learn from the game and as long as you put in your best effort that’s what I think is most important during our games.”
The varsity Knights girls’ basketball tip off against the Kofa Kings in their season opener on the road November 30th at 7 p.m. The freshmen team tips off at 4 p.m. and junior varsity at 5:30 p.m.
