Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz have spent 2022 achieving milestones for themselves and for U.S. men’s tennis. And now the duo will try to take another step this week by earning their country’s first Davis Cup title in 15 years. The closing rounds of the Davis Cup Finals are in Malaga, Spain. The quarterfinals begin Tuesday with Australia vs. Netherlands. Croatia vs. Spain is Wednesday, and two of the biggest names in the sport are missing from that encounter: Spain is without 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz. The quarterfinals wrap up Thursday, when the U.S. meets Italy, and Canada plays Germany.