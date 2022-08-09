The Lake Havasu Knights girls and boys golf teams stepped out on the green Tuesday morning for their second official practice of the 2022 season.
“It’s pretty exciting to see new people and some of the same people from last year,” senior Xanthia Still said. “I think we’ll have a pretty solid team.”
For the first month of practice, the athletes get to be early-risers four days every week. Practice for both teams start at 5:30 a.m. and run until 6:50 a.m. Monday through Thursday to escape the brutal August heat.
The heat always makes things a little difficult, and even miserable some days, but once the players have been out here long enough they get used to it, senior Adan Sanchez said.
As far as the boys team goes, so far the group consists mostly of returning players.
“There’s a couple new faces, but most of these people have been here for a year or two now,” Sanchez said. “Everyone has a pretty tight bond already.”
The girls and boys golf teams aren’t wasting any time getting started this season. Their first matches are slated for Thursday, August 18, out in Yuma, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.