The Lake Havasu girls golf team won their fourth consecutive match after recording a total score of 184 on Tuesday.
In a four-team match at the Continental Golf Club in Flagstaff, the Knights had 59 less strokes than runner up Prescott (243). Page (264) and host school Coconino were the other two teams in the match. Coconino didn’t have enough golfers to qualify, playing only three girls.
“It’s what we expect from ourselves at this point,” Knights head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said about the win. “Getting ourselves to continue playing good golf and just showing everybody who Lake Havasu is.”
Sophomore Britteny Gomez golfed another solid round on Tuesday, shooting a 38 (2-over par). It was her fourth time recording a score in the 30s and fifth consecutive time golfing the Knights lowest score this season.
“Britteny’s round started off with a nice drive down (hole) one,” Wojcicki said. “She ended up bogeying the hole, but went on a good streak. She parred in there and ended up with two birdies on the day. She double bogeyed on one hole, but played another consistent round. She’s in midseason form and just keeps getting better.”
In her first varsity match this season, senior Alexus Nordgren scored a 46, followed by Anna Anderson getting a 49, Ava Gorden shooting a 51 and Xanthia Still golfed a 56. Wojcicki said Anderson recorded her first birdie of the season and Nordgren was slotted into the varsity lineup in place of Gia Jehle, who was out with a non-covid related illness.
“For the most part, the girls are shooting really well and we came out with a score that’s going to help us improve our rankings for the state tournament,” Wojcicki said.
Up next
The Knights will head to the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course for a three-team match against Lee Williams and Mohave on Friday.
