Iga Swiatek has defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) to win her first U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as a dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career. Swiatek’s victory improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. She won the French Open in June for the second time and is the first woman since 2016 to collect two major titles in a season. Jabeur is now 0-2 in Slam finals. She was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July.