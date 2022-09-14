The Lake Havasu Knights girls’ golf team (4-0) remains undefeated after beating the Youngker Roughriders at Sundance Golf Course Monday afternoon.
The Roughriders only had four girls set to compete and one withdrew, so they didn’t have an official team score.
The Knights were well ahead of them anyway, finishing with a team score of 171.
Junior Julia Conley finished with a score of 39. Junior Britteny Gomez finished with a 41. Sophomore Ava Gorden finished with a 42. Sophomore Anna Anderson was the sixth player, so her score of 45 didn’t count towards the team score. Junior Chloe King finished with a 49 and senior Xanthia Still finished with a 51.
Next, the Knights host Yuma and Kofa at the Lake Havasu Golf Club East Course at 3 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.