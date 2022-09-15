The Lake Havasu High School girls golf team (5-0) defeated Kofa at the Lake Havasu Golf Club Wednesday.
The Knights finished with a team score of 175 and the Kings finished with a team score of 226.
Havasu’s junior Britteny Gomez scored a 38. Sophomore Ava Gorden scored a 44.
“It was better than my last round,” Gomez said. “I think I putted pretty good. I just had one bad hole, but I feel like for the most part I was swinging really nice.”
Hole five gave Gomez some trouble, as she hit her drive out of bounds, but being paired with Gorden makes those bad shots better.
“I think we both kind of keep each other’s energy up because we both get down about bad shots, so it’s fun having somebody to talk to and reassure each other,” Gomez said.
Junior Chloe King scored a 45. Junior Julia Conley scored a 48. Senior Xanthia Still scored a 56.
On hole seven King unexpectedly made it onto the green on her second shot to make par.
“I don’t usually use my irons,” King said. “But today I did and my second shots have been a lot better getting on the green.”
