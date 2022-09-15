The Arizona Cardinals insisted all was well with the franchise even after last year’s late-season collapse and a lackluster offseason. That has become harder to believe after a demoralizing Week 1. There’s no shame in losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are among the NFL’s best teams after making the AFC title game four seasons in a row. But the Cardinals are a franchise that views itself on the upswing and a 44-21 loss to the Chiefs was not a step in the right direction. The Cardinals go on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders next week.