The Lake Havasu High School girls golf team placed first in their tournament against Lee Williams High School and Bradshaw Mountain High School Wednesday.
After the Knights’ originally scheduled match for Monday against Canyon View and Wednesday’s match against Estrella Foothills were both canceled due to heat index, the girls golf team was able to add a match last minute against Lee Williams for Wednesday, coach Jeremy Wojcicki said.
The Knights placed first Wednesday by a landslide with a team score of 175. The Volunteers came in second with 225 and the Bears in third with 275.
“Overall it was a clean match,” Wojcicki said.
Havasu junior Britteny Gomez came in first for the second match in a row, with a score of 38, only two over par.
“She (Gomez) putted in an eagle at the end of her round, on hole nine, which was a help for her score and just a cool moment,” Wojcicki said.
Havasu junior Chloe King placed third with a score of 45. Senior Xanthia Still tied with sophomore Ava Gorden for fourth with a score of 46. Junior Julia Conley placed sixth with a score of 48.
“They were all striking the ball really well coming off the tee,” Wojcicki said.
Next, the Knights girls golf team will face Willow Canyon on the road on Wednesday September 7 at 3 p.m.
