The Lake Havasu High School girls golf team hosted and defeated Verrado High School for their first match of the 2022 season at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Wednesday.
The Knights outhit the Vipers by a landslide, earning a team score of 24 over par through nine holes, while the Vipers hit 71 over par as a team.
As a team, the Knights had a total of 166 strokes and the Vipers had 213.
In first place for the match, Havasu junior Brittney Gomez scored 39.
On Gomez’s seventh hole, she had a nice drive and put her second shot about five feet from the pin and putted it in for birdie.
In second place, Havasu sophomore Ava Gorden scored 40.
“Last year she (Gorden) showed a lot of potential,” coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “Her parents also played college golf so she kind of has that pedigree in the family. She looked great last year and kept playing in the off season.”
In third place, Havasu senior Xanthia Still hit 43.
“Seeing her (Still) be our third best best score was a little bit of a surprise, just from the performances she had last year,” Wojcicki said. “I always knew she was capable of that (score).”
On Still’s eighth hole of the round, she made about a 20-foot downhill-breaking putt for birdie.
In fourth place, Havasu junior Chloe King scored 44. And in sixth place, Havasu junior Julia Conley scored 52.
Wojcicki told the girls if they keep playing like this, they’ll make it to state at the end of year, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.