The Lake Havasu High School girls golf team hosted and defeated Verrado High School for their first match of the 2022 season at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Wednesday.

The Knights outhit the Vipers by a landslide, earning a team score of 24 over par through nine holes, while the Vipers hit 71 over par as a team.

