The Lake Havasu High School girls golf team defeated Willow Canyon and Valley Vista Wednesday afternoon, earning them three straight wins and undefeated status.
The Knights scored 166 as a team through nine holes. The Wildcats came in second with 205 and the Monsoon in third with 231.
“It was a bit shorter course than we’re used to,” coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “So it didn’t allow the girls much room for error.”
Havasu’s Britteny Gomez shot 39, Ava Gorden shot 40, Xanthia Still shot 42, Julia Conley shot 45 and Chloe King shot 46.
“We’ve returned a lot of starters from last year so that obviously helps in the beginning of the season, because that’s where you want to shake off the rust,” Wojcicki said.
The five athletes who earned a playing spot have remained the same throughout the first three games, but within the next couple weeks Wojcicki expects there to be some more competition for that fifth spot.
Next, the Knights will play Younger High School at Sundance Golf Course on Sep. 12 at 3 p.m.
