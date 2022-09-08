The Lake Havasu High School girls golf team defeated Willow Canyon and Valley Vista Wednesday afternoon, earning them three straight wins and undefeated status.

The Knights scored 166 as a team through nine holes. The Wildcats came in second with 205 and the Monsoon in third with 231.

