After winning its first two games of the season, the Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team saw its good fortune end with a 52-34 road loss to Yuma Catholic Tuesday night.
“We had way too many turnovers and couldn’t make a shot,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “If we cut those in half, it’s a game. We definitely played better against them this season compared to last year.”
The Knights lost 69-43 to the Shamrocks at home last season.
On Tuesday night, Yuma Catholic did a solid job of limiting the impact of Lake Havasu’s leading scorer Matisun Skirvin.
“She was covered well by their best defender and she had a tough time getting open all night,” said Rockwell of her junior leader.
Junior Ashlyn Tibbets led the Knights with 11 points, while Skirvin had nine. Junior Saydra Pappenfus added eight points.
Rockwell began using a full-court press defense in the fourth quarter and saw success, but it was too late to make enough of an impact.
Up next, Lake Havasu will head to the River Valley Girls’ Basketball Shootout where it will begin pool play Friday with four games.
The Knights will start the day with a matchup against Lee Williams at 8 a.m. Games against Mohave Accelerated, Needles and Pahrump Valley follow.
The games Friday will feature two 20-minute halves with a running clock.
Saturday, elimination play will begin and seeding will be determined based on teams’ records in pool play.
“We’re looking forward to it and we’ll see some teams we think we can hang with,” said Rockwell. “As long as we limit our turnovers, we should be good.”
