It was another rough game for the Lake Havasu High School Girls basketball team.
In their first game since the start of winter break the Lady Knights lost to the Verrado Vipers 49 to 13.
Head Coach Charles Welde said that despite the game ending in a loss he was very proud of the effort his team showed the whole night.
“It is not easy to keep going when you’re down by that much but the girls never stopped battling,” Welde said, pointing to improvements in the team’s rebounds and pressure they were able to keep on the Vipers.
Welde said this game was the Lady Knights first peek this season of Phoenix basketball (Verrado is in Buckeye) and despite a change of pace in the speed of the game Welde says Havasu never quit.
“Players like Maria Mack and Hannah Gayo love the competition,” Welde said. “They want to be competing at that level.
The Lake Havasu Knights will have another shot on the court tonight when they go on the road to face Lee Williams High School.
