After dominating the first half in time of possession and scoring first, the Lake Havasu girls’ soccer team appeared to be in control Monday night. However, Lee Williams responded with an equalizer just minutes later and used a strong second half to take the season-opening match 4-1.
“We had I figured 70% of possession the first half, but unfortunately we just couldn’t stop some of those runs and goals,” said head coach Josh Kistler. “
The Knights had several opportunities to score in the first half including a shot by junior Summer Evans which hit the crossbar.
The Volunteers’ goal keeper made a number of saves to keep Lake Havasu out of the net, but a corner kick from Evans found junior Kendra Park who scored to break the seal in the eighth minute.
“I actually didn’t think it was going to be a good corner kick but it went right to her and she hit it in and finally got is past their goalie,” said Evans about the Knights’ only goal.
However, Lee Williams answered back with a goal from senior Natalie Sanchez on a shot which junior keeper McKenna McNay had bounce off her hands and into the net in the 12th minute.
After halftime, it was all Volunteers.
Sophomore Mackenzie Cathey scored on a breakaway in the 48th minute to give Lee Williams a 2-1 lead.
Later on, a hand ball in the box on Lake Havasu set up the Volunteers with a penalty kick which was converted for another score.
Cathey added her second goal of the night to cap the scoring in the 76th minute.
“There was some rust and some jitters to start off with,” said Kistler. “Unfortunately we play Lee Williams first every year and we lose first to them every year. But, the last couple years, we’ve able to beat them later in the season.
The Knights will return to action tonight with a home match against Kingman at 6 p.m.
