A rebuilding year for the Lake Havasu girls soccer team started with an 8-0 loss to rival Mohave at Lee Barnes Stadium on Tuesday.
It wasn’t the ideal start for the Knights, but with the team fielding a new starting lineup from years past, the loss is a learning experience.
“They came off (the pitch) and are were noticing what they need to do different,” Knights coach Josh Kistler said. “So that’s a plus. We’re learning. That’s all we need to do…This game was a learning game for us and figure out where we are for the season.”
The game ended after 60 minutes due to the state’s eight-goal mercy rule. The Knights were mercy ruled after Rhyah Jackson scored her fourth goal of the night and third of the second half in the 58th minute.
Jackson scored all of the Thunderbirds goals in the shortened second half.
“They have an experienced team,” Kistler said. “That team, the seniors and juniors, have been on varsity for three or four years. They’ve played together so they had all that time with each other and they know where they’re going to be. They know where to expect the ball.”
Jasmine Furr (9th minute) and Jordyn Harms (14th minute) were the other Thunderbirds to score in their shut out over the Knights. Mohave led 5-0 at halftime.
“I’m looking forward to another game,” Knights senior forward Jewell Rusch said. “We all know what we need to work on now.”
The Knights’ inexperienced showed all night with the Thunderbirds dominating the attacking third. There was a sequence where Harms and Jackson scored on back-to-back possessions in the 14th minute.
The Knights struggled in the final third throughout the entire game. Saige Loya was the only Knight to come across the attacking third multiple times, but missed on her limited opportunities.
Loya looked to have a great scoring opportunity after droving to the inside of the box. Mohave goalkeeper Kaylee Saldana grabbed the ball before she could attempt a shot. Loya is one of many new starters for the Knights this season.
“We could definitely learn from it and we know how our teammates play now,” Knights junior forward Presley Evans said. “We finally know how they play and we knew we were coming into a hard game off the bat, but I think we did pretty good for what we have.”
Up next
The Knights, along with the LHHS boys soccer team, will host the annual Mohave County Soccer Tournament starting Thursday. The boys tournament features six teams and will run from Thursday to Saturday. The girls tournament will run Thursday to Friday due to four teams competing.
The girls tournament will be conducted in a round robin format with each team playing three games on the first day. The Knights are scheduled to play Kingman (12 p.m.), River Valley (4 p.m.) and Mohave (6 p.m.) on Thursday.
