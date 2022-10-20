The Lake Havasu Knights girls’ cross country team won the 2022 Colorado River Regional Championship Wednesday and the boys’ team placed second.
The Lady Knights finished with a team score of 21 while their runner-up, the Lee Williams Volunteers, finished with a team score of 35. Kingman, Parker and Mohave High Schools received incomplete scores.
“I’m proud of the girls for always beating everyone,” junior Lorena Hansen said. “I’m proud to be a part of this team.”
The girls’ scores and places from Wednesday are as follows: 1) Katie Bell 20:55, 2) Celeste Switzer 23:03, 3) Lorena Hansen 23:33, 6) Rilee Thuneman 24:22, 9) Makenna Wiese 25:13, 10) Emily Jackson 25:14, 15) Athena Conway 28:02, 16) Taylor Smith 28:44, 17) Brooklyn Usinowicz 30:17
The Knights boys’ team finished second overall with a team score of 34. The Volunteers placed first with a team score of 25. Kingman came in third with a team score of 73, and Parker and Mohave received incomplete scores.
The boys’ scores and places from Wednesday are as follows: 2) Nathan Merrill 17:56, 3) Alex Gallegos 18:09, 6) Jamie Henson 19:01, 9) Brett McMillan 29:26, 14) Carter Owens 22:10, 15) Michael Balog 22:26, 16) Raymond Escobedo 22:42, 17) Colt Weiss 23:07, 20) Cody Griess 24:30, 21) Tanner Bentley 24:31, 24) Dylan Hagest 28:44
Henson had a great kick the final 100 meters of the race to beat another runner and place one spot higher.
“Every time before a race, I tell myself, ‘no regrets,’” Henson said. “And when I was on the last 100 (meters), I thought about that. There was nothing to lose and I had to give it my all, so I did.”
Following the meet, the Colorado River all-region first and second teams and coach of the year awards were announced.
The girls’ all-region first team included Bell, Switzer, Hansen and Thuneman. The boys’ all-region first team included Merrill, Gallegos and Henson.
The girls’ all-region second team included Wiese and Jackson. The boys’ all-region second team included McMillan and Owens.
The 2022 Colorado River Region Coach of the Year for the boys’ cross country teams was awarded to Lee Williams coach Joan Abraham and the 2022 Colorado River Region Coach of the Year for the girls’ cross country teams was awarded to Lake Havasu’s own Erika Washington.
