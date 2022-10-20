Michael Penix Jr. passed for a school-record 516 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score and Washington beat Arizona 49-39. Penix hit Rome Odunze on scoring passes of 45 and 48 yards in the decisive third quarter to help the Huskies snap a two-game losing streak. The junior transfer entered the game as the nation’s second-leading passer and didn’t disappoint in a game that featured the Pac-12 Conference’s top two offenses and two of its star quarterbacks. Penix led the Huskies to 608 total yards of offense and, along with breaking Cody Pickett’s passing record of 455 yards, he set the school record for total yards with 529, breaking Marcus Tuiasosopo’s record (509 yards).