The 2021 season officially came to an end for the Lake Havasu girls tennis team Tuesday.
In the Knights’ first home playoff match since 2017, 4-seeded Havasu fell 9-0 to No. 13 seed Salpointe Catholic in the first round of the Division II State Playoffs. It’s the first loss of the 2021 campaign for the Knights, who entered the playoffs with an undefeated 12-0 regular season record.
“It was an absolutely great season,” Havasu coach Greg Brueckner said. “To be able to be back on the tennis courts and have a full season, play a full schedule minus one match that we ended up canceling, it’s been an absolute pleasure. The girls are just a great group of girls.”
Havasu fell into an early 2-0 deficit with losses in the No. 5 and 6 matches. Morgan Kross of the Knights lost 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 5 match while Kate Romer fell 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.
The Lancers extended their lead to 4-0 after Knights No. 2 Megan Anderson lost 6-0, 6-0 and Samantha Durbin fell 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3. Salpointe Catholic officially clinched the loss with wins in the No. 1 and 4 matches.
Havasu’s top player Monet Land was defeated 6-2, 6-1 in her second loss of the season. Kovina Savita dropped her third match of the year in a 6-4, 6-3 loss at No. 3.
Doubles weren’t played and all three matches were counted as a 1-0 win for the Lancers, according to the Arizona Preps 365 website.
“I knew that they were going to be strong and I saw that they were missing some of their key players in a couple of their losses,” Brueckner said about the Lancers. “They’re traditionally one of the stronger teams in the state… Even though the scores don’t show it, they battled really hard and they showed that they could hang in.”
The team playoffs are done for the Knights, but the season continues for three Havasu players with the individual state tournament in Phoenix this weekend.
Land (11-2) was given the No. 8 seed in the Division II singles tournament and is scheduled to face Arcadia’s Samantha Field in the first round. Field has been the Titans No. 3 player throughout the season and has a singles record of 9-1.
Anderson and Savita will compete together in the doubles tournament and will face Sahuarita’s Sierra Ryan and Ava Gilbert. Havasu’s duo has a 5-1 while Ryan and Gilbert were 8-4 this season. Both duos have served as the No. 2 pair for their respective teams this year.
“I’m really excited because Kovina is really strong at the net and I’m better at the baseline rather than the net,” Anderson said about playing doubles with Savitia. “We work really well together.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II Singles and Doubles Championship is scheduled to start Friday at the Phoenix Tennis Center. The first and second round will be played on Friday with the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale on Saturday.
The State Championship is set to be played Monday in Glendale. Full brackets can be viewed online at the AZ Preps 365 website.
“It’ll be my first time going to individuals,” Savita said. “I think I’ll be ready for it.”
