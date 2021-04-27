For the eighth time this season, the Lake Havasu softball team mercy ruled its opponent.
Behind 10 hits and four walks, Havasu defeated the Mohave Thunderbirds 14-0 at home Tuesday for their sixth consecutive victory. The win was the Knights’ fourth shutout of the season. During the team’s winning streak, the Knights have outscored their opponents 96-14.
The game was final after five innings and lasted for a little over an hour.
“It was our fastest game of the year,” Havasu coach Kari Thompson said. “We just took care of business and we were out in like an hour and five minutes.”
The Knights took a 3-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run single from Shauna Misiak and an RBI groundout from starting pitcher Alysen Rieth. Havasu scored four times in the second inning with an RBI single from Riley VanDeWeghe, a sacrifice fly from Aubrie Carver and a run-scoring triple from Misiak.
“We came out hitting the ball,” Thompson said. “It was nice seeing the kids confident at the plate. We had a lot of nice line drives and extra base hits today and pitching was good and defense was good.”
Already ahead 7-0, the Knights added their other seven runs in the third inning on five hits, two walks and an error. Carver, Natalie Ramirez, Leah Huffman, Ali Grogan (two) and VanDeWeghe (two) each recorded RBIs during the seven-run output. Havasu didn’t score in the fourth inning as VanDeWeghe, Ruiz and Carver were retired in order.
In the circle, Rieth had one of her most dominant outings of the season, throwing six strikeouts and holding Mohave to one hit in four innings. The Thunderbirds only hit came off the bat of Melissa Rodriguez, who hit a single in the fourth inning.
Alexis Martin closed it out in the fifth with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning.
“Alysen did a good job of controlling all her at-bats,” Thompson said. “She did a good job getting ahead in the count and my middle infield did an excellent job keeping all the balls in the infield. We were getting ground balls and making plays.”
The Knights improved to 11-3 overall and were the No. 4 ranked team in the 5A Conference entering Tuesday.
Up next
Havasu will conclude the regular season on the road against Lee Williams on May 4 at 6 p.m. The Volunteers are currently 2-15 with their last win being a 15-14 victory over Mohave on April 20.
