The Lake Havasu volleyball team ran into a bit of a buzzsaw on Thursday in Goodyear.
The Knights lost in three sets - 25-4, 25-21, 25-7 - against a Millennium team that won the 5A State Championship in 2018 and finished as the runner up at state last year. With the win the Tigers improve to 5-1 this season while Lake Havasu falls to 0-3 to start the year.
“We got a good look at what we would aspire to be like,” said Lake Havasu head coach Tim Rodriguez. “I think everybody on their team was 6-foot and above, including their 5-foot-4 defensive specialist who played like she was at least 6-foot. I think it was a little intimidating at first to see such big kids there.”
It was also senior night for Millennium, which Rodriguez said provided another curveball for the team as the start of the match was delayed. The Tigers also reached out to Havasu’s seniors, giving each of them flowers as part of their senior night festivities.
“That really touched them,” Rodriguez said. “Then as soon as that was over it was like, ‘Okay, now you have to go in there and play against these trees.’”
When the match started Rodriguez said the Knights struggled with serve-receive, which severely limited the number of attack attempts and Millennium was able to take advantage by running away with the first set.
In the second game Rodriguez said the serve-receive came alive and the Knights were able to hang with Millennium, and even held a lead for much of the set.
“We were able to control their serve, so when you make good passes to your setter you can run different offenses and the kids were swinging with confidence,” Rodriguez said. “We had a number of kills off the blocks. Our hitters had a bunch of big hands in their face and they were using the block. We have been practicing that quite a bit and they were able to put that all together in that second game.”
Rodriguez said he was impressed with Kamryn Kletschka and Carly Cordeiro’s work putting up a block against the big Tiger front
“Kamryn and Carly made a pretty good team over there,” he said.
Rodriguez also said Monet Land gave the Knights a boost off the bench.
“She contributed right away making passes and she had a couple nice hits,” he said.
Cordeiro finished with a team high 3 solo blocks. Maddie Darrah and Rylinn Smith tied for a team-high four kills each, and Darrah also recorded a team high 4 digs. Reese Myers finished with 2 of Lake Havasu’s 4 aces in the game.
The Knights will have a week off before they head back out on the road, this time to Kingman to take on Lee Williams next Thursday. Rodriguez said the team will have voluntary practice on Friday and Monday.
“We will get back at it for real on Tuesday and Wednesday to lead up to Lee Williams,” he said. “We will just continue to work on the basics of serve and serve-receive and hopefully build on that so we can continue to run an offense against these good teams that we keep facing. When it works it works, we showed that in that second game, so hopefully we can be more consistent about it.”
