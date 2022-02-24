Another day and another win for the Lake Havasu High School boys’ tennis team.
On Thursday afternoon, the Knights for the second day in a row played a home match against Moon Valley High School. Havasu won the match, besting the Rockets in all nine matches.
Head coach Jeremy Wojcicki says he is happy with the performance of his team and that it was an improvement from the Knights first match on Wednesday which they also won.
“They looked better on the court today,” Wojcicki said. “Serving was better, swings were better and court movement was better. I was very happy to see the improvement from match one to match two.”
The Knights only allowed six points against them across all nine matches played. Christian Sain won his singles match in two sets only allowing his opponent to score once in the second set. Anthony Ganas also won in two sets and only let one point through.
The other Sain brother, Mason, also won in two sets but didn’t give up a single point. Fellow teammates Will Buckman and Ethan Stroup also won in two sets without being scored on.
In the final singles match Kian Stone won in two sets; 6 to 1 and 6 to 2. All three Havasu doubles pairings won their match.
The Knights have another match today to close out their opening week. LHHS will host Higley High School for a home match starting at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.