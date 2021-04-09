For the Lake Havasu baseball team to turn its season around, head coach Cullen Stahl said the key will be his lineup.
“We just have to start hitting,” Stahl said. “It’s been our Achilles’ heel all year.”
The Knights (3-8, 1-4 Desert West) dropped their third straight game and lost for the fifth time in six contests with an 11-1 defeat against Millennium at John M. Wade Memorial Field on Friday. Havasu has been outscored 34-4 during their losing streak.
For the third time this season, the Knights were held to three hits, tying a season low. Havasu’s defense also committed six errors.
Freshman second baseman Espn Simpson was responsible for the Knights’ only run on Friday – a solo shot to left field during the sixth inning. It was Simpson’s first career home run at the prep level and it was his only hit of the game, finishing 1-for-3 with a walk at the plate.
“We just have to clean up our hitting,” Simpson said. “It’s been subpar so far and we just need to improve.”
Simpson’s home run was one of the few positives for Havasu, according to Stahl. Nick Sinclair’s relief appearance and the Knights’ defense – despite their errors – were other positives for Stahl, who is in his first year at the helm.
“He threw really well, which is going to be good for us in the future,” Stahl said about Sinclair. “We played really good defense. They just kept getting bloop hits and they got a gapper when they needed it.”
After Simpson’s home run, Millennium led 9-1 through six innings and added two more runs in the seventh.
Other Knights who reached base with a hit were Max Vetter and Deegan Cordova. Vetter, a senior, reached first on a line drive to right field in the second inning. Cordova, a sophomore, had a deep single to left field later in the sixth. Vetter was 1-for-3 while Cordova was 1-for-4.
Although Havasu had trouble getting anything going against Tigers’ starter Henry Brauckmiller, the Knights were not short of baserunners. Havasu had 12 baserunners, five of whom reached with a walk, three from errors and two others on a fielder’s choice.
Friday’s starter Colton Bagshaw drew three of those walks and filed out to left field in his only official at-bat. Bagshaw also stole a base.
“I was still looking for a hit, my pitch, but out of my four ABs, I never got my pitch,” Bagshaw said. “The ball I flew out to left, it was down the middle and I just barely missed it.”
Bagshaw struggled in his fifth start of the season, yielding eight hits and seven runs – three of which were unearned. The Knights’ ace also walked a batter, hit a batter and didn’t strike anyone out.
The senior pitched into the third, but didn’t record an out in the inning and was pulled from the mound after allowing four runs on five straight hits. He stayed in the game as the designated hitter after Sinclair was sent to the mound in relief.
“They’re a good hitting team,” Bagshaw said. “Wherever I was locating, they were hitting. That’s a solid hitting right there. There’s nothing really else to say.”
Sinclair allowed three hits, one earned run and two walks in his four innings. Cole Fuller pitched in the seventh inning and yielded three hits, two earned runs and a walk during his appearance. Sinclair threw strikeouts while Fuller had one.
Up next
The Knights will see the Tigers again, this time on the road on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. The game will start a streak of three consecutive road games, as Havasu won’t return home until April 28, a rivalry game with Mohave.
