The visiting Verrado Vipers made a late push against the Lake Havasu softball team on Friday, but the Knights’ defense was able to close out an 8-6 victory at home in the Desert West opener.
It’s the fourth straight win for the Knights, who improved to 4-1 (1-0 Desert West) on the season.
“We always shoot for eight and I think that’s right where we were at,” Havasu coach Kari Thompson said. “That’s our target offensively and we feel pretty good that we could get a ‘W’ against anybody if we could put eight up.”
The Knights headed to the seventh inning with an 8-4 lead after scoring a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth. With no outs in the inning, the Vipers got baserunners on two singles – the latter being a bunt.
After Knights starter Alysen Rieth threw a strikeout, the Vipers took advantage of a couple errors from the Knights in the next at-bat. Both Verrado baserunners scored on errors by first baseman Ali Grogan, second baseman Shauna Misaiak and Rieth to cut Havasu’s lead to two runs.
Following the Vipers’ two runs, Havasu third baseman Natalie Ramirez tagged out Verrado’s lone remaining baserunner as she was sliding to third. A ground ball play from Misiak to Grogan ended the game.
“Natalie making that play at third definitely boosted our confidence knowing that we didn’t have any runners on third and we just had to make one simple out,” Rieth said.
After a 1-2-3 inning from Rieth in the top of the first inning, the Knights took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the frame on run-scoring hits from Misiak and Leah Huffman. Misiak knocked in a run on a single and Huffman drove in two more runs with another single.
Misiak and Huffman each had two hits on Friday. Misiak was 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and an RBI while Huffman finished the day 2-for-3 and two RBIs.
“I have two older sisters that played here on the varsity team and they never beat them,” Misiak said about Friday’s win. “I got some bragging rights after this.”
Both teams scored in the third inning and Verrado tied the game 4-4 after a three-run output in the top half of the fourth. The Vipers had an RBI single and a two-run double in Rieth’s toughest inning of the game.
Havasu retook the lead in the bottom of the frame on an RBI groundout from Aubrie Carver and the Knights knocked in three more runs in the fifth to extend their lead 8-4.
Rieth (RBI single), Alexis Martin (sacrifice fly) and Grogan (RBI single) each drove in runs for Havasu in the fifth inning.
In the circle, Rieth pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and seven hits allowed. The junior’s RBI single was her only hit of a 1-for-2 afternoon.
“We definitely knew they were going to be a good team coming in,” Rieth said. “In the past years, they’ve hit the ball really well so we knew we had to come in with a strong defense.”
Up next
Havasu will head to Buckeye on Tuesday to face Verrado on the road in a Desert West matchup. The Knights will be back at home for a regional game against Canyon View on April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.