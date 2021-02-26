Gerard Bolden Jr. scored a game-high 29 points, Joshua Doyle added 17 in Lake Havasu High’s second win of the season Friday.
The Knights (2-9, 0-7 Desert West) scored a season high in points in a 65-59 victory over River Valley at home – their first win of the year at The Arena. The win comes two days after Havasu scored a season low 17 points in a 32-point home loss to Glendale.
“Our intensity was good, we needed that,” Bolden Jr. said about the win. “We had the mentality that we wanted to win today and we executed and got that win.
The Knights led 46-43 after the third quarter and remained in front throughout the entire fourth quarter. Havasu had two nine-point leads in the fourth – the biggest lead of the night for either team – and the closest the Dust Devils came within the quarter was four points (60-56) with 28 seconds to play.
By that time, River Valley closed the gap too late and the Dust Devils had to play the fouling game. The Knights put the ball in the hands of Bolden Jr. and Mason Sain and both were clutch at the free throw line. Bolden Jr. made three free throws while Sain made two to clinch the game.
Sain finished with eight points and was 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Bolden Jr. was 4-of-7 at the charity stripe.
“It came down to a free throw contest and luckily we got the ball in the hands of Mason and Junior right at the end, who are our best free throw shooters,” Havasu coach Ted Darnell said. “Mason hit six free throws down the stretch to really help us out.”
The Knights outscored the Dust Devils 19-16 in the fourth quarter with 11 of those points coming on free throws.
As a team, Havasu made 11-of-14 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
In the first half, most of the Knights’ production came from Bolden Jr. and Doyle. Havasu led 28-27 at halftime behind 15 points from Bolden Jr. and nine from Doyle. The team’s other four points in the first two quarters came from Timothy Costa, who finished the night with eight.
Bolden Jr. and Doyle continued to produce in the third quarter and combined for 12 of the team’s 18 points – the other six came from Sain (four free throws) and Brenton Szymanski.
“The team kept it together,” Doyle said. “Kept our composure, kept it strong and it worked out great.”
River Valley had three double-digit scorers in Trevor Walker (14 points), Amaro Contreras (11) and Andrew Rodriguez (11).
Up next
The Knights are scheduled to play on the road against the Millennium Tigers in a Desert West Region game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Tigers (7-5, 5-0 Desert West) are currently playing for a playoff spot and were ranked No. 17 in 5A as of Friday. Millennium defeated Havasu 89-21 on Jan. 26.
After, the Knights are scheduled to host Mohave for their senior night on March 4 at 7 p.m. As of Friday, the Thunderbirds have not won a game with a 0-14 overall record.
“Huge rival game, it should be a lot of fun,” Darnell said about the Mohave game. “They’re going to come and bring their A game and we’ll bring ours.”
