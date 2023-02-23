On a windy and cold day, the Lake Havasu High School track and field team hosted the Lake Havasu Multi on Wednesday to open up the brand new season.
“The kids have been fantastic, they know what their events were, they were prepared, we didn’t have to drag them out of the stands and try to do their events, they wanted to be here, especially on a day like today” coach Tanner Kelly said. “It’s great to host meets, I wish we could host more. I think we host four or five but I know it’s a lot of work for Mr. Zampogna to get a lot of helpers out here.”
As it was the first meet of the year, coaches used events to find the events for the athletes, especially when the teams have plenty of underclassmen. For the Knights, many of the underclassmen stepped up in their races.
“It went well. We had a lot of underclassmen, some sophomores and freshmen, who stepped up. We had a few freshmen win the 300m hurdles and one freshman did really well in the 100m,” Kelly said. “A sophomore won the 100m and finished second in the 200m as well. We have a lot of youth in the program and it’s good to see, especially with how cold it is, how windy it’s been.
“It wasn’t the ideal conditions for track but they really stepped up and this group has been working really hard. Last year, we had a bunch of athletes sitting out. This year they are finishing their workouts, they’re trying to get better and that’s great to see.”
As the season moves forward, Kelly has hope that the girls could win some invitationals.
“I think we have a pretty mature girls team, I think they could win a few invitationals. Katie Bell is awesome in the 1600m and 3200m,” he said. “Celeste Switzer went to state last year and was highly qualified in the 800m, we have three or four stout 400m runners and Nyri Alozian is good in the 200m. We have Presley Evans in the hurdles, she’ll win a lot of 100m hurdles.”
On the boys side, he expects some ups and downs with how young the team is but also sees results.
“We are very young on the boys side, inexperienced so we’ll have some ups and downs this year but I do think Vega Higgins will do very well for us in the running events and Isaac Stopke will do well in the shot put along with Evan Smith in the shot put as well,” Kelly said.
With so many events, it takes a team of coaches to make sure everything runs smoothly and especially since the Knights hosted the opening meet, Kelly commended his staff for everything they’ve done.
“I want to shout out my coaches, they’ve been awesome. The amount of professionalism and character they have is great,” he said. “They are so efficient and talented at their events and I think they kids are lucky to have that many coaches. I’m so appreciative of all those assistant coaches who have put the work and time in to really develop these athletes.”
Saturday’s Havasu First Chance Invitational has been canceled due to weather. The Knights will host their second Lake Havasu Multi on March 1.
Wednesday's results
Boys
100m: 1. Vega Higgins, LHHS, 11.61; Sylvan Osman, LHHS, 11.63; 3. Kruz Yocum, LWHS, 11.65; 4. Ashton Ogden, LWHS, 11.82; 5. Evan Smith, LHHS, 11.93; 6. Luke Drescher, WHS, 12.07.
200: 1. Rolan Dela Pena, KAHS, 20.10; 2. Vega Higgins, LHHS, 23.43; 3. Damian Najera, PHS, 24.72; 4. Noah Michelli, WHS, 25.16; 5. Ethan Adler, LHHS, 25.22; 6. Jesse Thompson, LHHS, 25.23.
400: 1. Tyler Allred, LWHS, 53.67; 2. Damian Najera, PHS, 54.91; 3. Ryder Campos, LHHS, 55.69; 4. Fraser Molyneux, LHHS, 55.64; 5. Arman Salim, KAHS, 57.00; 6. Ashton Ogden, LWHS, 57.82.
1600: 1. Nathan Merrill, LHHS, 4:56.42; 2. William Chmiel, LWHS, 4:57.98; 3. Elias Wilcock, LWHS, 5:04.06; 4. Adan Cervantes, KHS, 5:04.77; 5. Jamie Henson, LHHS, 5:16.91; 6. Brett McMillan, LHHS, 5:34.29.
3200: 1. Jacob Barty, KAHS, 10:32.36; 2. Nathan Merrill, LHHS, 10:40.39; 3. Carter Lind, MHS, 10:56.44; 4. Adan Cervantes, KHS, 11:41.50; 5. Alix Gossar, KHS, 12:13.44; 6. Aido Horta, MHS, 12:13.93.
110m hurdles: 1. Sylvan Osman, LHHS, 17.50; 2. Brandon Ramay, MHS, 18.01; 3. Johnny MacGregor, LWHS, 18.78; 4. Connor Sullivan, LWHS, 19.91; 5. Cisco Guyan, LWHS, 20.32; 6. Tyler Butler, KAHS, 23.23.
300m hurdles: 1. Kruz Yocum, LWHS, 44.78; 2. Vega Higgins, LHHS, 45.18; 3. Cisco Guyan, LWHS, 46.28; 4. Brandon Ramay, MHS, 46.42; 5. Eli Heimer, WHS, 47.66; 6. Zach Dalley, WHS, 48.30.
4x100 relay: 1. Lee Williams, 47.32; 2. Mohave, 47.47; 3. River Valley, 49.16; 4. Wickenburg, 49.44; 5. Kingman, 49.58; 6. Salome, 49.65.
4x400: 1. Lee Williams, 3:54.77; 2. Wickenburg, 3:55.44; 3. Kingman Academy, 4:15.16; 4. Kingman, 4:41.70.
4x800: 1. Kingman Academy, 10.11.06.
High Jump: 1. Paul Trejo Jr., LHHS, 5-06; 2. Tanner Maynes, MHS, 5-03; 3. Johnny MacGregor, LWHS, 4-09; 4. Christian Alexander, LHHS, 4-09; 5. Cody Griess, LHHS, 4-06; 6. Adam Badilla, 4-06.
Long Jump: 1. Tyler Allred, LWHS, 19-00.50; 2. Edgar Gamez, SHS, 17-05.00; 3. Jibran Castillo, SHS, 17-03.50; 4. Damian Najera, PHS, 17-02.00; 5. Eli Heimer, WHS, 16-09.00; 6. Giovanni Sierras, LHHS, 16-07.50.
Triple Jump: 1. Sylvan Osman, LHHS, 41-03.00; 2. Tyler Allred, LWHS, 40.09.00; 3. Johnny MacGregor, LWHS, 39-03.00; 4. Elijah Aulich, KAHS, 35-08.00; 5. Giovanni Sierras, LHHS, 34-11.50; 6. Paul Trejos Jr. LHHS, 34-03.50.
Discus: 1. Drayden Allen, LWHS, 160-04.00; 2. Xander Flowers, LHHS, 101-04.00; 3. Kaleb Stilson, LHHS, 98-01.00; 4. Colton King, LWHS, 97-07.00; 5. Alexander Sawyer, KHS, 94-00.00; 6. Jacob West, LWHS, 90-02.00.
Shot Put: 1. Drayden Allen, LWHS, 47-01.00; 2. Jordan Primm, KHS, 40-05.00; 3. Evan Smith, LHHS, 37-11.00; 4. Alvaro Alvarez, SHS, 37-03.00; 5. Isaac Stopke, LHHS, 37-01.00; 6. Gabriel Alvarado, LWHS, 34-06.00.
Girls
100m: Sayre Farley, LHHS, 13.30; 2. Presley Evans, LHHS, 13.55; 3. Isabella Palma, SHS, 13.58; 4. Jaynell Martin, KHS, 13.63; 5. Celeste Switzer, LHHS, 13.85; 6. Ava Schmitt, LHHS, 13.93.
200: 1. Kaniece Thomas, SHS, 28.09; 2. Karaleigh Kanthack, KAHS, 29.31; 3. Isabella Palma, SHS, 29.78; 4. Maysen Victory, KAHS, 30.20; 5. Alayna Green, LHHS, 30.62; 6, Brooklyn Usinowicz, LHHS, 30.63.
400: 1. Sayre Farley, LHHS, 1:05.21; 2. Celeste Switzer, LHHS, 1:05.43; 3. Nyri Alozian, LHHS, 1:06.43; 4. Elena Dupont, WHS, 1:06.46; 5. Taliyah Crook, LWHS, 1:06:49, 6. Presley Evans, LHHS, 1:07.93.
1600: 1. Katie Bell, LHHS, 6:05.77; 2. Nora Prisciandaro, KHS, 6:37.61; 3. Brea Clark, MHS, 6:43.93; 4. Chloe Mcmillen, LWHS, 6:50.32; 5. Carrie Baughman, LWHS, 7:08.30; 6. Maddison Stuart, KHS, 7:10.57.
3200: 1. Katie Bell, LHHS, 13:08.00; 2. Nora Prisciandaro, KHS, 14:03.82; 3. Sara Bredenkamp, KAHS, 14:52.39; 4. Brea Clark, MHS, 15:07.34; 5. Rilee Thuneman, LHHS, 15:10.37; 6. Maddison Stuart, KHS, 15:27.44.
100m hurdles: 1. Presley Evans, LHHS, 17.80; 2. Shaylee Heron, LHHS, 18.73; 3. Paige Becker, LWHS, 19.81; 4. Tesa Charlesworth, LWHS, 21.75; 5. Brooklyn Hawkins, LHHS, 28.61; 6. Katalina Robinson, LWHS, 29.98.
300m hurdles: 1. Taylor Ross, LHHS, 56.47; 2. Katalina Robinson, LWHS, 58.40; 3. Paige Becker, LWHS, 58.89; 4. Tesa Charlesworth, LWHS, 1:09.58; 5. Bilijana Richard, MHS, 1:15.18.
4x100 relay: 1. Salome, 56.14; 2 .Kingman, 58.24; 3. Kingman Academy, 58.36; 4. River Valley, 1:00.14; 5. Mohave, 1:03.87.
4x400: Wickenburg, 4:47.39; 2. Kingman Academy, 4:54.13.
4x800: Kingman Academy, 12:41.63.
High Jump: 1. Kaniece Thomas, SHS, 4-06; 2. Cierra Hernandez, LHHS, 4-03; 3. Brianna Thomas, SHS, 4-00; 4. Nikole Wolf, LHHS, 3-06.
Long Jump: 1. Kaniece Thomas, SHS, 15-06.00; 2. Jinny Suttles, MHS, 13-10.00; 3. Alissa Hardeman, RVHS, 13-01.50; 4. Danika Durham, PHS, 13-01.00; 5. Taylor Novak, LWHS, 13-00.00; 6. Taliyah Welch, PHS, 12-11.00.
Triple Jump: 1. Shaylee Heron, LHHS, 29-06.00; 2. Tawnee Tahbo, WHS, 28-04.50.
Discus: 1. Catherine Novy, LHHS, 104-00; 2. Arianna Hannan, LWHS, 102-03; 3. Jaden Kile, KAHS, 91-07; 4. Sabrina Darnell, LHHS, 82-05; 5. Kenna Spezziale, LHHS, 76-08; 6. Kayelenn Jameson, LHHS, 74-08.
Shot Put: 1. Arianna Hannan, LWHS, 30-10; 2. Sofia Bower, KAHS, 30-06; 3. Jaden Kile, KAHS, 29-06; 4. Sabrina Darnell, LHHS, 28-08; 5. Ashley Vasquez, MHS, 28-02; 6. Kailey Denison, LHHS, 28-00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.