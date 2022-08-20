The Lake Havasu Knights varsity volleyball team hosted six river schools Thursday night for a scrimmage ahead of their regular season.
The Parker Broncs, Kingman Bulldogs, Kingman Academy of Learning Tigers, Lee Williams Volunteers, River Valley Dust Devils and Mohave Thunderbirds made the trip out to Lake Havasu High School despite inclement weather on their way home.
The teams utilized six courts across two gyms at the highschool to play 20-minute games for two hours.
Thirteen Knights players played Thursday: Aubrey Becker, Caylee Crook, Brooklyn Hawkins, Kamryn Kletschka, Olivia LeGrand, Meret Moser, Cate Novey, Kaleigh Paoli, Jillian Pope, Mckenzy Randall, Maryssa Rodriguez, Dana Shoshone and Tatum Wilcox.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association rules for scrimmages differ from in-season games. Unlimited substitutions and re-entry of players are allowed and game uniforms are not permitted, but numbered jerseys are.
Knights athletes from other sports, parents, friends, family and staff showed up to support the volleyball team.
Knights volleyball kicks off their regular season on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at home against the Thunderbirds.
