A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. The postseason will have a different look this year with four best-of-three opening round series. The opening two rounds of the postseason had been single-elimination games since 2016. Las Vegas has homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs. Defending champion Chicago is the No. 2 seed and will try to become the first repeat champion since 2001-02.