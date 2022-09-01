After a hard fought battle, the Lake Havasu Knights junior varsity football team lost 28-21 to the Lee Williams Volunteers Wednesday night.
“The kids came out, they gave heart, they did everything they could,” coach Jeff Bailey said. “It’s our first game and they hung in there. It was back and forth so I’m very proud of the way they did things.”
Action picked up in the second half, with four TDs being scored between both teams in that time frame. Every time Lee Williams scored, Lake Havasu was right there to answer with their own score.
The score was 18-13 Lee Williams in the fourth quarter when Havasu sophomore quarterback Eric Nieblas threw a long, beautiful TD pass to sophomore wide receiver Jesse Thompson, who ran up the Volunteers’ sideline into the endzone.
“We saw it was one-on-one when we went to tripps (a receiving formation where three receivers line up on one side of the ball) and it was their weaker corner on Jesse,” Nieblas said. “Jesse is one of the fastest guys on the team, we knew he was going to beat (the corner).”
Thompson makes Nieblas’s job easy, Nieblas said.
Thompson was on the same page as his quarterback during that play.
“I was pretty confident we were going to score,” Thompson said. “The entire game, the (Lee Williams) corners were being a little scared.”
In their post game huddle, Bailey gave the team some words of wisdom.
“At the end of the day, it’s a game,” Bailey said. “That’s all it is, somebody has got to lose and that’s what I told them. I said ‘I hope you had fun tonight.’”
The junior varsity team plays again September 15 against Kofa High School in Yuma.
