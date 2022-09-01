Jake McCarthy hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the struggling Chicago White Sox with a 3-2 victory. Diamondbacks rookie Stone Garrett launched his first major league home run and Sergio Alcántara also went deep for Arizona, which earned its first interleague sweep since 2019. Noé Ramirez pitched a scoreless eighth and Ian Kennedy got three outs for his ninth save. Kendall Graveman took the loss in relief of Dylan Cease, who allowed Arizona’s two solo homers while striking out eight in a career-high eight innings. Alcántara hit his fourth homer of the season in the eighth to tie it at 2.