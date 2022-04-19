The Knights got another shutout.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu High School baseball team traveled to Agua Fria High School to face the Owls in a regular season match. LHHS won the game 12-0.
Head coach Cullen Stahl says the Knights hit the ball well in Tuesday’s game and were backed up by Deegan Cordova on the pitcher’s mound.
Cordova got eight strikeouts while pitching and only allowed three hits. Alex Brady led Havasu’s offense getting three hits and three RBIs.
The Knights are on the road this Friday for an away game against La Joya Community High School starting at 3:45 p.m.
