It was a tough start to the week for the Lake Havasu Knights.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu High School baseball team hosted Millennium High School for a regular season game. LHHS lost out to the Tiger 14-7.
The Knights struck early in the game, scoring a run in the first inning. However after the Tigers scored three runs in both the second and third innings, LHHS was unable to mount a strong response. Millennium pulled away in the fifth inning when they scored five runs increase their lead by seven.
Despite the loss, Havasu Head Coach Cullen Stahl says he thought the team hit the ball well in Tuesday’s game. Austin Lombardo, Tyler Thompson, Deegan Coordova and Sam Miles lead the Knights with three hits each.
The Knights face off against the Tigers again today on the road at Goodyear Ballpark. The game starts at 4 p.m.
